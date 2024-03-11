 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s cheap Galaxy S24 alternative is seriously tempting

Andy Boxall
By
Close up of the Samsung Galaxy A55 in yellow.
Samsung

If you don’t want to pay out for the shiny Samsung Galaxy S24, but still want a great new Samsung smartphone, then the Galaxy A55 could be for you. It keeps the same cool design as the expensive Galaxy S24, but as the specification is more sensible (and there’s none of the Galaxy AI stuff) the price stays low. What’s more, there’s a second, even cheaper new phone from Samsung to consider too.

The Galaxy A55 is the successor to the Galaxy A54, a phone we really liked, and that’s why we are very tempted by the updated version for 2024. Like its predecessor, it comes in some great colors — Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lilac, Awesome Lemon, and Awesome Navy. Yes, Samsung really does call its color range Awesome. The phone has a metal chassis and a glass back, with a 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED screen on the front.

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 in yellow and black.
Samsung

Inside is a new Samsung Exynos processor, the Exynos 1480, which is an octa-core chip with an AMD Xclipse GPU, and it’s paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage space, or you can get a top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. A 5,000mAh battery keeps it all going, and there’s 25W wired charging. Samsung has installed Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on the phone. There are three cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 5MP macro camera. Samsung is promising excellent lowlight images from the new cameras, along with a Night Portrait mode and the introduction of Super HDR video too.

Recommended Videos

Samsung’s second new affordable phone is the Galaxy A35 and it shares a lot with the Galaxy A55. The design looks almost identical and, therefore, very close to the Galaxy S24; the screen is exactly the same, it comes in the same colors, and it also has a glass back. The processor has been swapped out for the Exynos 1380, which powered the Galaxy A54 previously, and there’s a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB or 256GB of storage space. The camera is a little different, as the 50MP main camera with OIS is joined by an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera. The battery and the software are the same as the Galaxy A55.

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 in blue and pink.
Samsung

Each new Galaxy A Series phone comes with Samsung’s Knox Vault security system, which keeps private information, such as passwords and biometric information from the in-display fingerprint sensor, safe. Both phones also have Auto Blocker, a security system that watches for malware and blocks malicious app installations. Moreover, both phones have four years of Android OS and OneUI updates, plus five years of security updates.

Related

Both new Galaxy A Series phones have been announced for Europe and the U.K., and we’d expect U.S. availability to follow in the near future. The Samsung Galaxy A55 starts at 439 British pounds, which is about $564, and the Galaxy A35 starts at 339 pounds, or around $435. Happily, the prices are slightly lower than the launch prices for the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A35 last year. In the U.S., the Galaxy A54 started at $450. The Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will be released on March 20 in the U.K. and Europe.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The Samsung Galaxy S24 just got destroyed in this camera test
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Gray (left) and OnePlus 12 in Flowy Emerald.

For many people, a reason to upgrade their smartphone regularly is for the improved camera upgrades that companies include each year for flagship devices. We’re still early on in the year, and both Samsung and OnePlus have launched their next generation of flagship devices with the Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12.

Both phones are powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for fast performance, come with 8GB–16GB RAM, plenty of storage, and the latest version of Android 14. And to top things off, the cameras on both are impressive, with the OnePlus having slightly better specs.

Read more
Samsung is about to display the Galaxy Ring for the first time
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy Ring teased at Unpacked 2024.

Last year, there was much talk about Samsung launching a smart ring to compete with the likes of the Oura ring, and last month it became a reality when the Korean company teased the Galaxy Ring in a slick video at the end of its Unpacked event.

It all went a bit quiet after that ... until now, that is.

Read more
Honor just launched a phone that could kill the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Someone holding the Honor Magic 6 Pro, showing the back of the phone.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is home to countless smartphone announcements, including a couple from Honor. At the event, we learned that both the Honor Magic 6 Pro and Magic V2 RSR (Porsche Edition) are going global.

While the company is pushing AI capabilities of the former, the special edition is focused on the hardware. The Honor Magic 6 Pro gets MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, which brings features such as Magic Capsule and Magic Portal to offer a more personalized and intuitive experience. Based on the specs and features we've seen, the Magic 6 Pro is shaping up to be a proper Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor.

Read more