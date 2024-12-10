The Samsung Galaxy S25 release date may have leaked

The next major smartphone release is approaching quickly. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (via SamMobile), Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. While earlier rumors suggested that the actual date might be January 23, it’s clear that the arrival of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra is imminent.

It is not yet known whether January 22 is the date when Samsung will announce the new phones at an Unpacked event or if it is the official launch date. Earlier this year, the company announced the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, with a release date set for January 31.

There have been numerous rumors about Samsung’s upcoming smartphone lineup in recent months, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra receiving the most attention. Like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, this model is expected to feature Qualcomm’s next-generation chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is also found in the newly announced OnePlus 13, that is set to launch worldwide next month.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to sport a 6.8-inch display, similar to that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but with higher peak brightness and improved color accuracy. Significant upgrades to the camera system are also expected. Samsung is likely to retain the 200-megapixel primary camera and the 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. However, there are indications that the current 10MP telephoto camera may be replaced with a new 50MP lens that provides 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the ultrawide camera may also see an upgrade to a 50MP lens. The rear cameras could be similar to those of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with black and concentric circles around the lenses.

The smaller Galaxy S25 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch display, making it ideal for users who prefer a compact device. Its design will have a smaller profile along the edges compared to earlier models, enhancing grip and comfort during use.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Plus aims to strike a balance between portability and screen real estate with a 6.7-inch display with similar design tweaks.

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to feature Android 15 and One UI 7, the first Samsung handsets to do so.