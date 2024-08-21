The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new display could look like this

The Samsung Galaxy S25 rumor mill is already spinning fast enough to power San Francisco, but leaker Ice Universe has released even more information on the potential — and increasingly plausible — appearance of the new flagship phone. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ice Universe stated the new S25 Ultra would be only 77.6mm across compared to the 79mm width of the S24 Ultra.

Despite the reduction in overall size, the screen is actually larger thanks to smaller bezels. The new phone will reportedly add 0.07 inches to the diagonal screen size and 0.7mm to the width, even as the body frame shrinks.

The smaller bezels and larger screens are on par with the trend we’re currently seeing in smartphones. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be of a similar size, with those in the know suggesting its width to be around 77.6 mm. It will have a 1.15 mm bezel ( that’s a 30% reduction from the previous generation).

Although the size might be slightly smaller, the Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t sacrificing performance. Ice Universe stated in July that the S25 Ultra would have a major RAM boost, as well as a 5,000mAh battery and 45-watt fast charging. An extra 4GB of RAM on top of the existing 12GB would allow the phone to be even snappier and load your favorite apps in next to no time.

Excited? We definitely are. Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t expected to reveal any of its new Galaxy S models until 2025. Still, it’s shaping up to be a promising release, and we can’t wait to keep learning more.