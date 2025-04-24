Table of Contents Table of Contents Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks and rumors Samsung Galaxy S26: what we want to see When to expect the Galaxy S26 series

It’s been less than five months since Samsung revealed the Galaxy S25 series, which includes the regular model, Galaxy S25 Plus, and flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. While much of the attention now focuses on the incoming Galaxy S25 Edge, we’re beginning to understand better what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup. At a minimum, we’re starting to outline what we’d like to see in the 2026 phones, which should launch in January.

Will the lineup once again feature three models, or will a Galaxy S26 Edge be revealed at the same time? Will we finally see massive design changes to Samsung’s most popular phone series, or should we expect more of the same?

Let the speculation begin!

Latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks and rumors

It should come as no surprise that the list of Galaxy S26 rumors remains short, although it will grow steadily as we approach the launch. A March report suggests that Samsung won’t rely exclusively on Qualcomm this time. Like previous cycles (but not the Galaxy S25 series), the company has used a combination of Qualcomm and its own Exynos chips depending on the device and region. By including Exynos chips in the lineup, Samsung lessens its reliance on Qualcomm. However, Exynos chips are historically seen as inferior, and no doubt whatever 2026 chips Samsung uses will be viewed similarly.

A more recent rumor says Samsung may replace the 10MP 3x optical telephoto camera with a new sensor. While the 200MP main, 50MP wide-angle, and 50MP 5x telephoto cameras are expected to remain a carryover from the current Galaxy S25 Ultra, the 10MP 3x zoom could be replaced by an unknown megapixel fourth sensor.

It wouldn’t be surprising for Samsung to tweak a few cameras on the next Galaxy A Ultra. It focuses on upgrading different camera aspects with each new Ultra model. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra upgraded the wide-angle camera to 50MP, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra introduced the 200MP primary camera.

At least one rumor suggested that the next Galaxy S Ultra could offer an under-display front-facing camera system. That rumor has largely been debunked, however.

Several other rumors about the Galaxy S26 series, specifically the Galaxy S26 Ultra, have surfaced, but many seem more like speculation than confirmed information. Among these are discussions that the series could offer new battery technology and faster wired charging and that the phone might feature advanced face scanning similar to Apple’s Face ID. Additionally, it’s speculated that the new flagship will be thinner than other models and have a brighter display.

Samsung Galaxy S26: what we want to see



We have some initial thoughts regarding the Galaxy S26 series. While it remains uncertain whether any of these hopes will materialize, we are eager to see what developments may come to light.

Improved charging on cheaper models

Is it unreasonable to expect Samsung to enhance charging for the more affordable Galaxy S models? We don’t think so. Upgrades to both wired and wireless charging would certainly increase user comfort and everyday efficiency. Faster wired charging would greatly reduce downtime, allowing users to recharge their devices quickly during brief moments, particularly in emergencies or busy schedules. Moreover, enhancements in wireless charging would lead to a more seamless cable-free charging experience.

Improved cameras across the board

Whether it’s Samsung, Apple, or another smartphone provider, camera upgrades are nearly always certain year in and year out — at least on the best models these companies have to offer. Less expensive models, such as the regular iPhone and Galaxy S, however, tend to see fewer camera upgrades year over year. We certainly don’t expect this to change for Samsung in 2026, but we can still hope.

Smartphones are expensive, even entry-level models, so it’s not asking too much for even those models to see significant camera improvements from generation to generation. Perhaps Samsung will make this a reality next year.

Get rid of the Plus model

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in May. A few months later, Apple will reveal the iPhone Air. Together, the two smartphones will usher in a new era of sleek smartphones from the top two phone producers. However, the giants are introducing these models in two different ways.

Apple, which already offers four phones in its primary lineup, is replacing the iPhone Plus with the iPhone Air starting with the iPhone 17 series this fall. In contrast, Samsung is increasing its primary phone lineup from three to four units.

While nothing is certain, the Galaxy S26 series could feature four models once again (Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra); however, it could also reduce the lineup to three by removing the Galaxy S Plus from the 2026 lineup. That’s what Samsung should do, although much will probably depend on the popularity of the Galaxy S25 Edge and ultimately the iPhone 17 Air.

Due to lead times, there will likely still be a Galaxy S Plus in 2026, although what happens a year later is far less certain. Regardless, less is better in this case, in our humble opinion, giving Samsung more time to concentrate on the models that remain.

A noticeable design makeover

As a site focused on the tech industry, we enjoy seeing and discussing design makeovers, especially for smartphones. However, we’re also realistic and recognize that companies like Samsung understand that most consumers prefer to stick with familiar designs rather than spend their hard-earned money on a new design that may or may not succeed. This is likely why the Galaxy S25 Edge will have limited initial production quotas, allowing Samsung time to assess its popularity.

That said, Samsung needs to consider making a huge design change on at least one model in the Galaxy S26 series. The last time it significantly changed the look of its main Galaxy S series of phones was with the release of the Galaxy S21 nearly five years ago, so expecting some significant change probably isn’t asking too much. Of course, it should start with the Galaxy S26 Ultra since it will be the company’s next flagship.

What design change should that be? Samsung should look to the Galaxy S25 Edge for inspiration, but ultimately make it unique to the Galaxy S Ultra.

Make Galaxy AI more useful

In January, Galaxy AI will celebrate its second anniversary. Samsung’s suite of on-device and cloud-based AI features was once exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series. Since then, some features have been extended to older and newer devices.

As exciting as many of Galaxy AI’s features have become (for example, Circle to Search), some refinement would ensure that more consumers embrace it and make it part of their everyday lives. For the Galaxy S26 series, let’s hope Galaxy AI becomes easier and more practical for the masses. Better still, Samsung should remove features that are more confusing than others to streamline Galaxy AI overall.

While we aren’t necessarily pushing for one feature over another for elimination, there are a few candidates. One potentially confusing aspect is Call Assist, particularly the Live Translate feature during calls. Some users are undoubtedly finding it awkward to rely on real-time translation while maintaining a natural conversation flow, especially if the translations aren’t accurate or have a noticeable delay.

Another Galaxy AI feature that needs improvement (or removal) is the Generative Edit feature for photos. Due to the unpredictable nature of AI-generated content, results are not always what users expect. As such, many are probably not even using it, and that should be addressed.

When to expect the Galaxy S26 series

In recent years, Samsung has revealed its new Galaxy S series in January or February. We expect the same for the Galaxy S26 series. The models will most likely be announced at a Galaxy Unpacked event early next year, with worldwide release dates to follow. In the meantime, let the rumors begin.