Samsung Galaxy S8 Active: News and rumors

Why it matters to you If you haven't bought a Galaxy S8 because it's too fragile, a rugged Active model may be on its way, ready to nestle in your slippery hands.

Samsung’s Galaxy S smartphone range has traditionally included a rough, tough version known as the “Active,” and if rumors are accurate, the Galaxy S8 model line-up will be no different. While many aspects will likely remain consistent between the regular S8 and the Active versions, there will be some key changes, aside from the inevitable rugged body. Here’s what we think we know about it so far.

Design

The Galaxy S8 won’t survive many drops –unless you put it inside a good case — due to its all-glass construction, and the curved edge screen. How will a Galaxy S8 Active improve the situation? A leaked image published on the Wireless Power Consortium’s website shows what’s believed to be the device, and it won’t have the curved Infinity display that’s the defining feature of the regular Galaxy S8.

This gives Samsung more opportunity to encase the device in a harder wearing, tougher body shell. The leaked image doesn’t show the back of the phone, or the sides in any detail; but we can see a definite protective structure around the device. It almost looks like a separate case, but The Wireless Power Consortium — the group behind the Qi wireless charging system — lists the device as the Galaxy S8 Active, making it less likely we’re looking at a faked image.

With its flat screen, the S8 Active may end up resembling the LG G6, which shares an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Specs

Samsung stuffed the Galaxy S8 full of the latest tech, and we’d expect the S8 Active to be equally as impressive; but nothing has been revealed about the phone yet. However, like previous S Active phones, the body will probably meet military protection standards, and will have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, matching the standard model.

The other major change is likely to be in battery capacity. The Galaxy S7 Active has a 4,000mAh cell, compared to the Galaxy S7’s 3,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S8 also has a 3,000mAh battery. Due to the leak on the Wireless Power Consortium’s website, wireless charging using the Qi system is highly likely.

The Galaxy S8 has a Snapdragon 835 processor, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 5.8-inch screen. If the S8 Active also has a 5.8-inch screen, it will be the largest on an Active model yet.

Release and price

The Galaxy S8 Active is apparently codename Cruiser, and has the model number SM-G892A, according to a leak from SamMobile. In early May, the same model number showed up on Netflix’s website activity data, indicating the phone is being tested.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced plans for a Galaxy S8 Active, so the release date isn’t known, but the Galaxy S7 Active was announced in June 2016. If Samsung is aiming for an annual refresh, we may see the S8 Active very soon.

Upon release, the Galaxy S7 Active was an AT&T exclusive in the U.S., where it cost $800 without a contract. We’ll keep you updated with Galaxy S8 news and rumors right here.