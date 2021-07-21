  1. Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invitations roll out confirming August 11 event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked finally has an official date, as the company confirms that the rumors of an August 11 event are true. You’ll be able to watch the virtual event on Wednesday, August 11, at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

Samsung is also allowing prospective customers to reserve the upcoming flagship starting today, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). Customers who decide to reserve early will get a trade-in credit of up to $200 on an older device, a special unspecified pre-order offer, and 12 months of Samsung Care+ at a discounted rate.

The Galaxy Unpacked event invite comes as no surprise, as we’ve had plenty of lead-up to Samsung’s anticipated launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Watch 4 Active. The invitation makes it clear that folding phones are definitely on the table.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event invite.
Samsung

There’s also been some talk about the Galaxy S21 FE, though we’ve had much less in the way of leaks when it comes to that, and there are also some rumors it’s been delayed for later this year due to supply line issues and the chip shortage.

As a quick refresher, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 88 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It should have a 6.2-inch display folded and a 7.5-inch 120Hz QHD AMOLED display when unfolded. Pricing for the U.S. isn’t known yet, but in South Korea, some reports have indicated it should cost 1,900,000 to 1,999,000 won, which is $1,655 to $1,741, making it more affordable than the $2,000 Fold 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is the other folding phone we’re expecting. It should have the same internals as far as the Snapdragon 888 processor goes. Leaks have also indicated a 1.83-inch external display, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz primary display, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For pricing, rumors have indicated 1,200,000 to 1,280,000 South Korean won, which is about $1,045 to $1,110. This again puts it at a lower launch price than the $1,449 Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 model color options leak.
91Mobiles

As for the two smartwatches, both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Active have gotten a fair number of leaks. We have a fairly good idea that there will be a Watch 4 Classic, along with the sportier Watch 4 Active. One of the more notable recent leaks has indicated that they’ll come with the powerful new Exynos W920 chip, representing a 1.5x improvement in performance over the Exynos 9110 on the older models.

Last but not least, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Buds 2, a successor of the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Reports have hinted at a price between $149 and $169, active noise-cancelation, an internal battery of 120mAh, and 500mAh in the charging case.

While some more specific details are still up in the air, we now have a fairly good sense of what to expect for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on August 11.

