  1. Mobile

Samsung-backed earbuds want to dehumidify your ears

Shubham Agarwal
By

True-wireless buds have sent ear infections spiking around the world, but a Samsung-backed startup may finally have a solution that can save you a trip to the emergency room. At the Consumer Electronics Show this year, Linkface, a company spun out of Samsung’s startup accelerator program, C-Lab, showcased a wearable that can dehumidify and disinfect your ears.

Called DearBuds, these devices can easily be mistaken for traditional wireless earbuds. But they’re what Linkface calls an “ear-care device” that goes in your ears after you’re done listening to music on the earbuds of your choice.

When you wear earphones for too long, your ears suffocate as the airflow path is blocked. It prevents ventilation and shoots up the humidity levels, which is what ultimately fosters an environment for fungal and bacterial infection in your ears. Over time, it leads to itchy ear canals and even pain in some cases. It also leads to a jump in earwax — the nasty brown stuff you find on the tip of your earphones.

With a click of a button, Linkface’s DearBuds monitor the temperature and the moisture inside your ears, and based on what they discover, will automatically tune the humidity levels in your ears to the optimal levels so that they stay fresh and don’t become a petri dish for bacteria.

DearBuds work by releasing and circulating up to 3 liters of air per minute in your ears to discharge any excess humidity. A series of LED lights warm up the air and a set of fans helps effectively dry out any sweat and moisture in your ear canals. On top of that, a noise reduction filter makes sure the fans aren’t too loud. Linkface says, “DearBuds won’t be louder than a normal conversation you’ll have on an average day.”

The whole process takes less than three minutes, and once it’s done, you can go back to your usual earbuds. It’s a clever approach to a problem that’s only going to grow as more people work remotely. Linkface claims in its tests that DearBuds were effective for most earbuds, including Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Linkface hasn’t said when it expects DearBuds to hit the market. We’ve reached out to the startup for more information on pricing and availability, and we’ll update the story once we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dell laptop deals for January 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Kokomo is a new social VR platform from Canon

Canon VR lens.

Ring launches much-awaited glass break sensor for Ring Alarm

ring launches much awaited glass break sensor for alarm

Bose smart speakers and soundbars are getting Chromecast built-in

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 close-up.

Samsung SmartThings announces new partnerships for smart energy

Smartthings Energy App

Google is making Android devices work better together with expanded Fast Pairing

google fast pairing android features multi device experiences

Motorola MA1 gives your car wireless Android Auto

The Motorola MA1 wireless adapter for Android Auto.

Haptic trackpads are everywhere at CES 2022– and I’m delighted by it

A woman uses the trackpad on an HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook 3.

Google now has its own way of making Android phones and Windows more compatible

The Your Phone app on an Android phone.

Razer Project Sophia puts a PC and OLED screen into a modular desk

Razer Project Sophia render.

Razer Zephyr Pro finally brings voice amplification to its Bane-like N95 mask

Razer's mew Zephyr Pro face mask also supports RGB lighting.

The Razer Enki Pro HyperSense is a 4D theater in a chair — and I loved it

Razer Enki Pro HyperSense gaming chair.

Google is bringing Apple’s best headphone features to more products

Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds.-A