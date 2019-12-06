AirPods are the most ubiquitous true wireless earbuds on the market, and with the release of the AirPods Pro, they’ve also become some of the best true wireless earbuds available. Beyond being completely wireless, AirPods boast a slew of high-end features, from Siri integration to the active noise cancellation found on the AirPods Pro. Simply put: They’ve helped revolutionize the way people listen to music and made it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite music or podcasts on the go.

Unfortunately, however, AirPods also feature an iconic white design, meaning dirt and other grime can be a major detriment to their aesthetic integrity. After all, nobody wants to be the person with dirty AirPods, especially considering the lofty price tag!

The proper method for cleaning AirPods isn’t the same as cleaning other earbuds or headphones, though. You shouldn’t use soaps, shampoos, or much liquid when cleaning them, as they may damage the buds. Instead, follow these simple steps:

How to clean your AirPods or AirPods Pro

Step 1: Slightly dampen a soft, dry, lint-free cloth.

Step 2: Wipe the body clean while avoiding the speaker mesh.

Step 3: Use a dry cotton swab to clean the microphone and speaker meshes.

Step 4: Let them dry before placing them in the charging case or your ears.

How to clean the ear tips of your AirPods Pro

Step 1: If any water has accumulated in the ear tip, tap the AirPod on a soft, dry, lint-free cloth with the ear tip opening facing downward to remove.

Step 2: Pull the ear tips off of each AirPod and rinse each tip with water. Again, do not use soap or other household cleaners.

Step 3: Wipe each ear tip with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. Wait for the tips to completely dry before reattaching to each AirPod.

Step 4: Click the ear tips back on each AirPod. The ear tips are oval-shaped, so be sure to align them correctly before you click them back on.

That’s it! The most important thing to remember is to use as little liquid as possible. Now, go forth with the cleanest AirPods on the block.

