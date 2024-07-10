 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab AirPods for just $69 during the Walmart Deals sale

By
Apple Air Pods 2nd generation with wireless charging case on a white background.
Apple

When it comes to wireless earbuds, one of the most popular choices for top-shelf, in-ear sound is the Apple AirPods. And for a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase your very own pair at a discounted price. For those who follows Walmart deals like we do, you’ll know that the company’s Walmart Deals sale is going on now, and the Apple AirPods 2 is one of many items receiving a markdown. As it stands, they’re on sale for $70, but you’d normally have to pay $130 for them. A $60 price cut sounds good in our book!

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2 

We’ve reviewed several AirPods products over the years, and it’s tough to beat the simple connectivity and solid sound quality you’ll get from a traditional set of AirPods. When we say traditional, we’re excluding models like the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which are equipped with noise-canceling microphones. While you won’t find active canceling on the AirPods 2, these Apple buds deliver passive isolation, thanks to the way the buds form a seal over your inner ear.

They also sound good. Blasting through multiple music genres, you should find that the AirPods 2 bring bright and powerful audio to the table. And thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new H1 chip, you can expect ultra-fast connections to the devices you use all the time. Whether it’s an iPhone or iPad, an Android device, or Windows hardware, the AirPods 2 pair seamlessly, and can be simultaneously connected to multiple Apple gadgets signed in with the same Apple ID.

Battery life is critical when it comes to wireless audio, and the AirPods 2 don’t disappoint: You’ll get up to five hours of playback time and three hours of talk time. The fully-charged Lightning charging case provides 16-19 additional listening hours, and just 15 minutes in the case will give each bud an extra three listening hours. 

True wireless earbud deals and headphone deals are likely to pick up as we head into Amazon Prime Day deals and the back-to-school shopping season, but you can beat the rush by purchasing the Apple AirPods 2 from Walmart right now for just $70!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Walmart deals: Laptops, TVs, tablets, appliances, and more
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.

Walmart is one of the big retailers on the market, and often competes with the likes of Amazon and Best Buy for the best deals possible. In fact, it offers such a wide range of things to pick from, you can find phone deals, tablet deals, headphone deals, and anything in between, so it really does have something for everyone. Of course, it would get tiring to trudge through the hundreds and thousands of offers available at Walmart, which is why we've gone out and done the legwork for you, collecting some of our favorite deals below.

On the other hand, if you still prefer checking out some other big retailers, these Best Buy deals might be right up your alley.
Best Walmart TV deals

Read more
AirPods Max are $100 off in Best Buy’s last minute Father’s Day Sale
A pair of blue AirPods Max sitting on a table.

Apple deals are always worth a gander, and this one is just in time for Father’s Day! Right now, you can purchase the Apple AirPods Max from Best Buy for $450. That’s a $100 markdown from the headsets’ $550 retail, and we seldom see these cans on sale. If you’ve been looking for headphone deals, this is one of the best you’re going to find. 

Why you should buy the AirPods Max
Available in five different colors, the AirPods Max are some of the best noise cancelling headphones we’ve ever tested. These sleek-looking place as much importance on cosmetics as they do performance. With memory foam cushioning on the earcups and a padded headband, you’ll be able to wear the Max for long periods of time without discomfort setting in. If you love listening to music and podcasts throughout the entire workday, Apple has got you covered. 

Read more
Apple AirPods 2 are $60 off at Best Buy right now
A person wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

It’s no mystery that wireless earbuds are far more convenient than wired headsets, but they can also get pretty expensive. That being said, Apple and Best Buy are offering a solid markdown on the AirPods Pro 2 for a limited time. Normally priced at $250, you can nab them right now for only $190!

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2
Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but no one does cord-free audio like Apple! The AirPods Pro 2 are the company’s flagship in-ears, and if you’re all about sound quality, these are the buds you’ll want to own. One of the driving forces behind this signature pair of AirPods is Apple’s H2 chip. This processing unit is responsible steers the ship on numerous AirPods Pro features, including overall sound quality and noise cancellation. In fact, in our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found the noise cancelling to be some of the best in the business. Say goodbye to engine rumbles, HVAC noise, construction sounds, and other distracting noises.

Read more