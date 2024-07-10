Grab AirPods for just $69 during the Walmart Deals sale

When it comes to wireless earbuds, one of the most popular choices for top-shelf, in-ear sound is the Apple AirPods. And for a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase your very own pair at a discounted price. For those who follows Walmart deals like we do, you’ll know that the company’s Walmart Deals sale is going on now, and the Apple AirPods 2 is one of many items receiving a markdown. As it stands, they’re on sale for $70, but you’d normally have to pay $130 for them. A $60 price cut sounds good in our book!

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

We’ve reviewed several AirPods products over the years, and it’s tough to beat the simple connectivity and solid sound quality you’ll get from a traditional set of AirPods. When we say traditional, we’re excluding models like the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, which are equipped with noise-canceling microphones. While you won’t find active canceling on the AirPods 2, these Apple buds deliver passive isolation, thanks to the way the buds form a seal over your inner ear.

They also sound good. Blasting through multiple music genres, you should find that the AirPods 2 bring bright and powerful audio to the table. And thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new H1 chip, you can expect ultra-fast connections to the devices you use all the time. Whether it’s an iPhone or iPad, an Android device, or Windows hardware, the AirPods 2 pair seamlessly, and can be simultaneously connected to multiple Apple gadgets signed in with the same Apple ID.

Battery life is critical when it comes to wireless audio, and the AirPods 2 don’t disappoint: You’ll get up to five hours of playback time and three hours of talk time. The fully-charged Lightning charging case provides 16-19 additional listening hours, and just 15 minutes in the case will give each bud an extra three listening hours.

True wireless earbud deals and headphone deals are likely to pick up as we head into Amazon Prime Day deals and the back-to-school shopping season, but you can beat the rush by purchasing the Apple AirPods 2 from Walmart right now for just $70!