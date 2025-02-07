 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung might return to all-Exynos for its Galaxy S26 lineup

By
The three cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Samsung has seen a smoother development with its Exynos 2600 chip than it did with the 2500, according to a new report. Prior to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25, rumors suggested the phone could use the Exynos 2500 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and leaks provided a lot of conflicting information. Now, a report from a Korean news outlet says the company has already achieved a 30% yield from its manufacturing process.

The company is using a 2 nanometer production process, and it’s initial yields were higher than expected according to The Bell. Samsung plans to start mass production of this chip in the second half of the year and say it could improve performance by 12% and power efficiency by 25%.

Recommended Videos

Samsung intends to use the Exynos 2600 in the upcoming Galaxy S26. An unnamed official said, “The Exynos 2600 is cruising. There are optimistic evaluations of the Exynos product line inside and outside Samsung Electronics, but while the mass production of the Exynos 2500 has been delayed, the mass production of the Exynos 2600 appears likely to proceed as scheduled.”

Notifications on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 was originally slated to use the Exynos 2500, but Samsung wasn’t able to produce enough functional yields of the chip. Of course, it depends entirely on how efficient the chip is. Qualcomm chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite are generally considered to be superior to Exynos chips, but producing components in-house would reduce costs for Samsung — and that could trickle down to the consumer.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It remains to be seen how well the Exynos 2600 could perform compared to Qualcomm’s chips, but if Samsung is able to match its power for a lower cost, it would increase overall profitability.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Every Samsung Galaxy S25 owner should buy this wireless charging case
The The back of the Galaxy S25 Ultra Magnetic Charging Cover attached to the phone and the box

Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 series brings a few improvements, especially for the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the new ultrawide camera, improved build, and thinner body may be the ones that stand out the most, one particular feature could offer the best quality of life improvements.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes equipped with the same 45W charging speeds as its predecessors, although overall charging speeds have been improved by around 3-4% over last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. Alongside this, however, Samsung has also equipped the Galaxy S25 Ultra with compatibility for the Qi2.1 wireless charging standard, making it the first smartphone to support the next generation of wireless charging.

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge shows what the Galaxy S25 series should have been
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge cameras

Samsung fans can finally rejoice as we have something truly different with the Galaxy S25 series. No, it’s not the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, or the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but rather, the new Galaxy S25 Edge. Yes, Samsung has revived its Edge branding, and in many ways, it follows the essence of the Galaxy S6 Edge and Galaxy S7 Edge of years ago.

After the credits rolled at Samsung Unpacked last week — and as some people made their way to the exits — the company pulled off an interesting one more thing. It wasn’t a teaser like the Galaxy Ring last year, but rather it was an announcement — of sorts, at least — of the new Galaxy S25 Edge.

Read more
There’s a clear winner in our Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max camera test
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's cameras.

Would it be right if we didn't put the latest Samsung Galaxy S series against the latest iPhone in a camera test? We don’t think so, which is why we’ve been out taking photos with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max to see which one has the best camera.
Camera specification
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (left) and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera has the same 200-megapixel main camera, 50MP telephoto for 5x optical zoom, and 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. What’s new, outside of the processor and software driving it, is a new 50MP wide-angle camera. Samsung has collaborated with Qualcomm on a special Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and uses plenty of AI in the camera for improved results.

Read more