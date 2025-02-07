Samsung might return to all-Exynos for its Galaxy S26 lineup

Samsung has seen a smoother development with its Exynos 2600 chip than it did with the 2500, according to a new report. Prior to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S25, rumors suggested the phone could use the Exynos 2500 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and leaks provided a lot of conflicting information. Now, a report from a Korean news outlet says the company has already achieved a 30% yield from its manufacturing process.

The company is using a 2 nanometer production process, and it’s initial yields were higher than expected according to The Bell. Samsung plans to start mass production of this chip in the second half of the year and say it could improve performance by 12% and power efficiency by 25%.

Samsung intends to use the Exynos 2600 in the upcoming Galaxy S26. An unnamed official said, “The Exynos 2600 is cruising. There are optimistic evaluations of the Exynos product line inside and outside Samsung Electronics, but while the mass production of the Exynos 2500 has been delayed, the mass production of the Exynos 2600 appears likely to proceed as scheduled.”

The Galaxy S25 was originally slated to use the Exynos 2500, but Samsung wasn’t able to produce enough functional yields of the chip. Of course, it depends entirely on how efficient the chip is. Qualcomm chips like the Snapdragon 8 Elite are generally considered to be superior to Exynos chips, but producing components in-house would reduce costs for Samsung — and that could trickle down to the consumer.

It remains to be seen how well the Exynos 2600 could perform compared to Qualcomm’s chips, but if Samsung is able to match its power for a lower cost, it would increase overall profitability.