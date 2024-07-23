Samsung’s next folding phone may feature a massive redesign

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but there are rumors of another foldable release before the year ends called the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.” A reliable leaker, Ice Universe, now suggests the new phone will feature a cover screen with the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

If true, it would mean a wider, more normal-looking cover screen than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. This could potentially represent a significant redesign for Samsung’s foldable phones.

Recommended Videos

However, there’s another point to consider. Although the newer phone may have the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it may not be the same size. For context, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. Instead, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might have a 6.5-inch cover display with a 19.5:9 ratio. The new phone could also include an 8.7-inch internal display, unlike the 7.6-inch display on the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Before getting too excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, it’s possible that the phone will only launch in China and South Korea. Whether it will be made available elsewhere isn’t yet known.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that Samsung planned to expand its Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Initially, it was anticipated that a high-end “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra” would be introduced; later, there were indications of a more affordable “Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE” being launched. However, neither of these has been confirmed as of yet.

Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier this month, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring. Each of these devices will be available to customers beginning this week.