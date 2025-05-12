 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may feature a surprise hardware return after all

By
A person using the open Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

With the launch of any new Samsung phone comes the will-they-won’t-they debate around Exynos hardware. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – expected to launch in July 2025 – is no different, with new information suggesting that Samsung’s next folding phone will be Exynos powered.

The details come from a leaker who has given us useful information in the past. Jukanlosreve has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to say that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use an Exynos chip, while the Flip 7 FE will not.

Recommended Videos

We first heard this claim in December 2024, when it was reported by The Elec that Samsung planned to use its latest hardware to power its compact folding phone. Since then it’s emerged that Samsung had wanted to use Exynos 2500 for the Galaxy S25 family, but the yields weren’t high enough and it never came to pass.

Related

It seems, then, that the Z Flip 7 is the next target for Samsung, so it will get to use the Exynos hardware in a significant device, rather than moving on to the next-generation Exynos hardware (Exynos 2600), which is expected to power the Galaxy S26 family.

Flip 7 will be powered by Exynos 2500, while the Flip 7 FE will not use an Exynos chip. https://t.co/eJGSU3RJz9

— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) May 11, 2025

There’s traditionally been a regional divide to the Snapdragon vs Exynos debate, so those in the US might find that this is just an amusing aside that impacts the rest of the world, but not those in North America.

Samsung has used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon hardware in its North American devices for the last decade and that’s unlikely to change. If the company sticks to previous form, we’ll see Exynos in Europe, while China and USA still get Snapdragon.

As to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, rumour suggests that this is going to be basically a Z Flip 5 with updated hardware, allowing Samsung to offer a cheaper folding phone to compete with the likes of the Moto Razr 2025.

Previously it was reported that the Z Flip 7 FE would be powered by the Exynos 2400e, but now it seems that this model might be flipping back to an older Snapdragon chip, potentially the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The next-generation of Samsung’s folding phones are expected to be announced at a bumper Galaxy Unpacked event, which rumor suggests will take place in New York in early July. That event should reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE; it’s also expected that we’ll see the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, and there could be some more details on the Project Moohan headset and possibly Samsung’s smart glasses.

It could be a very busy summer for Samsung.

Topics
Chris Hall
Chris Hall
News Writer
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just…

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Everything you need to know
A side-view of a closed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Summer is fast approaching, and that means it won’t be long before we see Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 7 make its debut. While the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a top-notch foldable, it also felt like Samsung phoned it in last year. That new model offered mostly modest improvements over the Z Flip 5, with the most significant ones being hidden under the hood, like thermal improvements, or generally underwhelming, like a larger cover screen that didn’t improve in any other meaningful way.

We’re hoping that Samsung does better with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 this year. The good news is that plenty of leaks and rumors suggest the company is on the right track to hit it out of the park in its seventh inning. Let’s dig in and go over everything we’ve heard so far about what to expect from Samsung’s flagship flip phone this year.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 owners treated to unexpected new features in latest update
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The April 2025 security update for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has many more goodies than initially expected. SamMobile notes that the monthly update isn’t just about fixing vulnerabilities and security holes. It’s also about bringing back a feature and improving others.

In total, the new update for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra provides a security patch and includes improvements to camera performance, charging, and general software stability.

Read more
Samsung’s One UI 7 update makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra feel like new
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

I’d been refreshing the Software Update menu on my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a few days, expectantly waiting for One UI 7 to arrive. Then, on the morning of April 10, it was suddenly available and I eagerly installed it. Samsung’s One UI 7 software over Android 15 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a big success, but what would it be like on 2024’s flagship Galaxy phone?
Not a massive update?

To my surprise, the One UI 7 update on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is modestly sized, and took less than three minutes to download and install on my phone. It did so without any issue too, and aside from a few setup screens to navigate through — one for accessing Google Gemini, and another showing the new Galaxy AI features — my phone was operational again in moments.

Read more