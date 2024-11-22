 Skip to main content
Samsung’s trifold foldable might launch in 2025, and we can’t wait

The hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Last month, we first heard whispers of a potential trifold phone from Samsung. The leak came from a source with a reputable track record, but now another source corroborates the information and gives it even more credibility.

Leaker Yeux1122 posted on Naver, sort of the Google of South Korea, that Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 7 FE,  and a trifold Fold 7 variant slated for release in 2025. The Fold 7 and Fold 7 FE are expected to launch at the same time, but there’s no firm timeline for the rumored trifold.

Unfortunately, that’s all the information the leak included. We have no hints at the design or the specs of the phone, but we can take a look at similar devices on the market. The Huawei Mate XT has a design we can only assume is similar to the phone Samsung has in development, giving it a 6.4-inch screen when fully folded, a 7.9-inch screen with two panels open, or a 10.2-inch screen when all three are unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Compared to the 7.6-inch screen the Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers, that’s a significant size increase. Three panels gives folks the ability to customize their user experience, but it also just makes the phone far more versatile overall. Want a more narrow, portrait display for reading? Not a problem. Need every inch of screen space to catch up on the latest episodes of Only Murders in the Building? Open it all the way.

There’s a point where a larger screen yields diminishing returns, especially when it’s touch-based. I wouldn’t want to try to navigate around my TV by touch input, but as long as Samsung’s foldable remains around the 10-inch mark, it shouldn’t be too unwieldy to hold and use. There’s enormous potential with a device like this, and we can’t wait to keep learning about it.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
