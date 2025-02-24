Samsung’s tri-fold phone might arrive in July rocking big cameras

The race to innovate in the smartphone segment has firmly taken a new turn. First, we got book-style foldable phones. Then, Samsung surprised us with flip-style foldable devices. The idea gained traction among rivals too. A few years later, Huawei took the lead with a tri-fold device.

A few days ago, the Chinese electronics giant finally started expanding in the international markets with its triple-folding Mate XT smartphone. It seems Samsung will soon make a splash with a triple-folding smartphone of its own in the next few months.

According to a report from ET News, Samsung’s ambitious new foldable form factor will arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Mass production of the parts destined for the phone will reportedly begin in April, alongside the two other mainstream foldable smartphones.

It seems Samsung’s approach will be different compared to Huawei. Where the Mate XT relies on a single flexible panel that folds inwards and outwards, Samsung’s tri-fold device will only fold inwards, from the left and right sides.

It could be here in July

Notably, there will be a secondary non-flexible display on the outside. Samsung reportedly decided on the inward-folding design due to durability reasons. To recall, on the Huawei Mate XT, the curved screen edge is exposed on one side, and it’s prone to physical damage.

The double-folding internal display is said to measure roughly ten inches, while the external display is a regular 6.49-inch size, matching the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Notably, it would miss out on a digitizer, which means pen input won’t be possible, but there’s a chance Samsung might implement the newer EMR stylus tech.

Samsung will reportedly produce roughly 200,000 units of its tri-fold phone and will only be selling it in a select few markets. The idea is to gauge customer reception before plans of a large scale output are put into motion.

While the idea is ambitious in itself, as per a fresh leak, the internal hardware will be quite impressive, as well. According to leakster PandaFlashPro, Samsung is currently testing a prototype that features three rear cameras.

Samsung Tri-Fold internal Prototype Camera’s! 200MP Main | 12MP Ultra Wide | 10MP Telephoto. 10MP Front Camera. Inner Display Camera Resolution is Unknown, but likely 4MP. Note

"Details are from the Internals Prototype, so, They may change later." — PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) February 23, 2025

The main snapper in the triple-lens array reportedly uses a massive 200-megapixel sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The ultra-wide capture duties will be handled by a 12-megapixel sensor, while long-range zoom shots will be deputed to a 10-megapixel camera.

Keep in mind, however, that we’re talking about a prototype here. And that means Samsung could very well shake things up ahead of the final production run and ultimately deliver a package with different specifications.