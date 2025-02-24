 Skip to main content
Samsung’s tri-fold phone might arrive in July rocking big cameras

By
Samsung Flex G display concept on a table.
Samsung

The race to innovate in the smartphone segment has firmly taken a new turn. First, we got book-style foldable phones. Then, Samsung surprised us with flip-style foldable devices. The idea gained traction among rivals too. A few years later, Huawei took the lead with a tri-fold device.

A few days ago, the Chinese electronics giant finally started expanding in the international markets with its triple-folding Mate XT smartphone. It seems Samsung will soon make a splash with a triple-folding smartphone of its own in the next few months.

According to a report from ET News, Samsung’s ambitious new foldable form factor will arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Mass production of the parts destined for the phone will reportedly begin in April, alongside the two other mainstream foldable smartphones.

Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.
Galaxy Flex G is reportedly the inspiration for Samsung’s tri-fold phone. Samsung

It seems Samsung’s approach will be different compared to Huawei. Where the Mate XT relies on a single flexible panel that folds inwards and outwards, Samsung’s tri-fold device will only fold inwards, from the left and right sides.

It could be here in July

Notably, there will be a secondary non-flexible display on the outside. Samsung reportedly decided on the inward-folding design due to durability reasons. To recall, on the Huawei Mate XT, the curved screen edge is exposed on one side, and it’s prone to physical damage.

The double-folding internal display is said to measure roughly ten inches, while the external display is a regular 6.49-inch size, matching the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Notably, it would miss out on a digitizer, which means pen input won’t be possible, but there’s a chance Samsung might implement the newer EMR stylus tech.

The Huawei Mate XT.
Huawei’s tri-fold Mate XT Huawei

Samsung will reportedly produce roughly 200,000 units of its tri-fold phone and will only be selling it in a select few markets. The idea is to gauge customer reception before plans of a large scale output are put into motion.

While the idea is ambitious in itself, as per a fresh leak, the internal hardware will be quite impressive, as well. According to leakster PandaFlashPro, Samsung is currently testing a prototype that features three rear cameras.

Samsung Tri-Fold internal Prototype Camera’s!

200MP Main | 12MP Ultra Wide | 10MP Telephoto.

10MP Front Camera.

Inner Display Camera Resolution is Unknown, but likely 4MP.

Note
&quot;Details are from the Internals Prototype, so, They may change later.&quot;

&mdash; PandaFlash 𝕏 (@PandaFlashPro) February 23, 2025

The main snapper in the triple-lens array reportedly uses a massive 200-megapixel sensor, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The ultra-wide capture duties will be handled by a 12-megapixel sensor, while long-range zoom shots will be deputed to a 10-megapixel camera.

Keep in mind, however, that we’re talking about a prototype here. And that means Samsung could very well shake things up ahead of the final production run and ultimately deliver a package with different specifications.

