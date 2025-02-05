 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s bold move: charging top dollar for a ‘less’ S Pen

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The recently revealed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will undoubtedly become one of the year’s best smartphones. And yet, the company’s new flagship has at least one inferior feature compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its S Pen.  And that inferiority doesn’t mean you’ll save money if and when you need to purchase an S Pen replacement.

What has changed

The most significant difference between the S Pen for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the removal of Bluetooth functionality in the S25 Ultra’s S Pen. As a result, features like Air Actions and remote shutter capabilities are no longer available on the newer model.

Recommended Videos

During the announcement of the Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung noted that these Bluetooth features were not widely utilized. By eliminating them, the company was able to make the S Pen lighter and eliminate the need for charging.

S-Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung

What hasn’t changed

Despite the absence of Bluetooth, the S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra still maintains its core functionalities. You can continue to use it for note-taking, sketching, and precise control on the screen. Additionally, the Air Command menu is still available, allowing for quick image and information searches using the Circle to Search feature.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Can you use the S24 Ultra’s S Pen with the S25 Ultra?

Yes, the S Pen from the S24 Ultra is compatible with the S25 Ultra for basic writing and drawing tasks. However, you will not be able to use the Bluetooth features (like Air Actions) since the S25 Ultra does not support them.

What about an S Pen replacement?

As noted by Android Authority, this year’s S Pen, like its predecessor, is priced at $49.99 if purchased separately, despite offering fewer features.

While some users may miss the Bluetooth functionalities, this change is unlikely to impact the overall experience for most people. Our Galaxy S25 Ultra reviewer noted that no longer being able to use the S Pen as a remote shutter release is unfortunate.  However, they also said they didn’t use it daily anyway, so there’s that.  Regardless, the S25 Ultra’s S Pen still provides a precise and responsive writing experience for everyday tasks.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, just like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, arrives in stores this Friday, February 7, with preorders available now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 have wireless charging?
Galaxy S25 series

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is set to hit showrooms worldwide soon. This lineup includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, all powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In addition, these devices will feature One UI 7 and Android 15, marking a first for Samsung.

The phones have much to offer, including sleek new designs, advanced AI features, camera upgrades, and more. With all these impressive features, you may wonder whether the phones support wireless charging.
The Galaxy S25 supports wireless charging

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 come with a charger in the box?
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung's latest flagships have landed! The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra look virtually identical to last year's Galaxy S24 range, but offer an array of small-yet-mighty under-the-hood improvements to ensure they're well worth the asking price.

The S25 and S25 Plus boast a 4,000mAh battery and 4,900mAh battery, respectively, while the S25 Ultra is powered by a beefy 5,000mAh battery.

Read more
A familiar Samsung app has been replaced on the Galaxy S25
The Google Messages app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

After you’ve unwrapped and set up your new Galaxy S25, you may notice an app previously always installed on Samsung phones has disappeared. Samsung has stopped pre-installing its own Samsung Messages app, and handed cellular messaging duties solely over to Google. On the Galaxy S25, Google Messages is the only pre-installed, and therefore default, messaging app.

Samsung confirmed the action in an email to Android Authority, stating:

Read more