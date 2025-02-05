Samsung’s bold move: charging top dollar for a ‘less’ S Pen

Table of Contents Table of Contents What has changed What hasn’t changed Can you use the S24 Ultra’s S Pen with the S25 Ultra? What about an S Pen replacement?

The recently revealed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will undoubtedly become one of the year’s best smartphones. And yet, the company’s new flagship has at least one inferior feature compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its S Pen. And that inferiority doesn’t mean you’ll save money if and when you need to purchase an S Pen replacement.

What has changed

The most significant difference between the S Pen for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the removal of Bluetooth functionality in the S25 Ultra’s S Pen. As a result, features like Air Actions and remote shutter capabilities are no longer available on the newer model.

During the announcement of the Galaxy S25 lineup, Samsung noted that these Bluetooth features were not widely utilized. By eliminating them, the company was able to make the S Pen lighter and eliminate the need for charging.

What hasn’t changed

Despite the absence of Bluetooth, the S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra still maintains its core functionalities. You can continue to use it for note-taking, sketching, and precise control on the screen. Additionally, the Air Command menu is still available, allowing for quick image and information searches using the Circle to Search feature.

Can you use the S24 Ultra’s S Pen with the S25 Ultra?

Yes, the S Pen from the S24 Ultra is compatible with the S25 Ultra for basic writing and drawing tasks. However, you will not be able to use the Bluetooth features (like Air Actions) since the S25 Ultra does not support them.

What about an S Pen replacement?

As noted by Android Authority, this year’s S Pen, like its predecessor, is priced at $49.99 if purchased separately, despite offering fewer features.

While some users may miss the Bluetooth functionalities, this change is unlikely to impact the overall experience for most people. Our Galaxy S25 Ultra reviewer noted that no longer being able to use the S Pen as a remote shutter release is unfortunate. However, they also said they didn’t use it daily anyway, so there’s that. Regardless, the S25 Ultra’s S Pen still provides a precise and responsive writing experience for everyday tasks.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, just like the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, arrives in stores this Friday, February 7, with preorders available now.