Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 claim still puts it behind the competition

500,000 folds is impressive, but OnePlus is still claiming the crown

By
Close up of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 cameras and volume keys
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

What’s happened? Following the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung has now confirmed that its phone is capable of being open and shut 500,000 times over its lifetime.

The new data, from Samsung Display, has been confirmed by Inspection and Bureau Veritas, which ensured it remained functional after the high number of folding cycles.

This number is a 150% improvement on the 200,000 folds that the Z Fold 6 was certified for,

Why this matters: Foldable phones need to be made of a flexible OLED material, and opening and closing the phone will eventually cause the panel to degrade and break. This uprated ability means Samsung is claiming the phone will last 10 years for some users.

Given the phone will only be supported for security upgrades for seven years, this means it should physically last its entire working life.

Why should I care? The high cost of a foldable phone – especially the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which can cost well over $2,000 – means users will want it to last a very long time.

200,000 folds, the previous benchmark achieved by the Z Fold 6, has been an industry average for some time, and this focus on performance and durability is a good sign that the competition is ramping up in the foldable space. Companies are investing to show greater performance and outstrip rivals, which usually leads to better products for consumers.

OK, what’s next? We can expect 500,000 folds to become the benchmark for competitors seeking to dethrone Apple. However, the OnePlus Open was certified for 1,000,000 opens, so there’s still a way to go for Samsung.

Given this level of durability is likely to be enough for most people, the next focus will be on the glass used and the underlying framework. Improving these designs could allow for a crease-free design, and is rumored to be a key selling point for the much-vaunted iPhone Fold, tipped to launch next year.

Gareth Beavis
Gareth Beavis
Editorial Director
Gareth is former Editor in Chief of TechRadar, writing over 4,000 articles on the world of tech over two decades.
