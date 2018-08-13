Digital Trends
Mobile

Selfies don’t usually descend into brawls, but this one did

Trevor Mogg
By

Hit any major tourist site today and you’ll find plenty of people stretching their arms out awkwardly as they attempt to snap a selfie in front of whatever popular landmark it is they’re visiting. Either that or you’ll see smartphones gripped in the clutches of selfie sticks waving precariously above people’s heads as everyone tries to get the best shot for their next social media post. Heck, it’s probably you.

What you probably won’t see is a fight breaking out between two people trying to get that all-important selfie.

But that’s exactly what happened last week at the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy.selfie descends into brawl 1

According to Rome’s police department, the trouble started when a 19-year-old Dutch woman and a 44-year-old Italian-American fell out as they jostled for what was apparently the the ideal spot for grabbing a selfie with the capital city’s iconic fountain.

Photos posted on the police department’s Facebook page show the two women “slapping and punching” each other, presumably before either of them had had a chance to secure their selfie.

But it didn’t stop there. Clearly upset by the altercation, members of both families piled in, turning the fight into a brawl, and offering tourists a spectacle that no doubt momentarily relegated the famous fountain to becoming the second most interesting thing in the vicinity.

A total of eight people were involved in the fracas, which only ended when two police officers arrived on the scene to separate the fighting families.

The bust-up reportedly lasted “a few minutes” and caused minor injuries to those involved.

selfie descends into brawl 2“The intervention of the agents put an end to a quarrel that could have generated far more serious consequences and injuries to the people present,” the police said.

Nevertheless, members of both families were charged over the violent episode.

The undignified squabble occurred just days after a Rome city councillor floated the idea of preventing visiting tourists from stopping at the site, instead forcing them to file past the fountain and through the piazza in a bid to ease chronic overcrowding. In light of the recent incident, they might also want to consider banning selfies at the famous site, too.

Digital Trends recently posted a piece offering three top tips for getting the perfect selfie. Punching someone in the face to secure a prime spot is not one of them.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more
monaris paola franqui qanda interview feat
Photography

For Monaris, it’s a photography career launched on an iPhone and Instagram

On Instagram, she's known just as Monaris. But street photographer Paola Franqui has built a following largely with an iPhone and a smile. We sat down with her to talk photography, style, and Instagram, of course.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The Best Amazon deals after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are plenty of Amazon deals left. We've scoured through all of the savings the retail giant has to offer to bring you only the best. Prime Day isn't the only day you can save, you know.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Need to work from the road? Here are the 5 best laptops with LTE

Although a smartphone can serve as a hotspot for your laptop, where's the fun in that? If you're looking to eliminate that burden and surf the internet without a tether, we list five of the best laptops with LTE you can find.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
adobe stock editorial aesthestic search powerpoint a visitor to the sydney botanical garden s inaugural contribution vivid li
Photography

Snap, print, and go: The 8 best portable photo printers

Printing your favorite smartphone pictures on the go is easier than ever with a portable photo printer. They are compact and easy to use, transforming your digital selfies into souvenir.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Moto Z3
Mobile

Motorola Moto Z3 vs. Moto Z3 Play: Is Motorola's latest flagship worth buying?

Motorola has finally taken the wraps off of its latest flagship phone, the Moto Z3. But with slightly different-than-expected specs and a very similar design, is it really that much better than the Moto Z3 Play?
Posted By Christian de Looper
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Bright idea: Keep your gadgets juiced up with these stellar solar chargers

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Galaxy Note 9 pink and black
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. Huawei P20 Pro: Two high-end phones clash

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is here and it's a big, beautiful beast of a smartphone. But today's market is demanding -- does the Note 9 measure up to other flagships? We pitted it against the Huawei P20 Pro to find out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to delete apps on an iPhone
Mobile

Looking to remove unwanted apps from your iPhone? Here's how

Have too many apps piled up on your iPhone? With all the games, apps, and bloatware out there, it is easy to run out of room on your phone. Here's how to delete apps on an iPhone, so you can free up some space for something new.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Brie Barbee
notifications android 9 0 pie
Mobile

Everything that’s new with notifications in Android 9.0 Pie

Android notifications have once again gotten a makeover, this time in Android 9.0 Pie, Google's latest and greatest version of Android. Confused by all the tweaks? We've put together this guide to explain them.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Computing

Should you OK Google, Hey Siri, or talk to Cortana? Here's the top voice assistant

In this virtual assistant comparison, we examine how they're becoming an important part of our lives. So how do Cortana, Google Assistant, and Siri stack up against one another when it comes to features and voice recognition?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Galaxy Note 9 front against books
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. BlackBerry Key2: Productivity powerhouse punch-out

If you're after a top-notch business companion and productivity is paramount, then Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 and BlackBerry's Key2 are devices you're going to want to take a closer look at. We put them head to head to see which is best.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Guide to the eSIM
Mobile

Police bust a massive interstate SIM card hijacking ring

Law enforcement agents in Flordia and several other states have worked together to break up an interstate cybercrime ring that used hijacked SIM cards to steal cryptocurrencies and cash from victims.
Posted By Eric Brackett