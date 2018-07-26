Digital Trends
Photography

The 10 Best Selfie Sticks

Me, My-selfie, and I: The best selfie sticks

Kailla Coomes
By

There is no denying that humans love to take selfies (there is even a day officially dedicated to the art, June 21). But taking the best selfie requires patience, practice, and the right tools. While knowing which selfie apps are the best is important, getting your hands on a proper selfie stick is necessary to take your selfie game to the next level. While they are banned at all Disney Parks, The Colosseum, Buckingham Palace, and the MOMA, there are a million other places where they will come in handy (even if using one still turns you into a minor public nuisance). With new options and configurations, extra functionality, and sturdy build quality, we rounded up some of our favorite selfie sticks for catching group or solo shots, anywhere and anytime. With one of these you’ll be taking perfect selfies in no time.

Vimble 2 ($99)

best selfie sticks vimble2

Part smartphone gimbal part selfie stick, the FeiyuTech’s Vimble 2 is the perfect combination of the two — and the professional’s choice when it comes to phone selfies. Not only do the gimbal motors stabilize the phone for video shooting, they also allow users to adjust the angle of the phone using the integrated controls, making it easier to get the right composition. You can also quickly change shooting direction form horizontal to vertical. Plus, the new trigger button has a quick setting function, leaving your hands free while shooting. The built-in micro USB port allows for easy charging.

Available at:

FeiyuTech

Amazon

Smatree Telescopic ($16)

best selfie sticks smatree

This selfie stick is not only perfect for your phone, but also your GoPro. Features an adjustable head that allows for multiple shooting angles. A small self-portrait mirror at the top lets you know the correct position for taking photos.

Available at:

Amazon

SelfieTIK ($36)

best selfie sticks selfietik

A fully retractable selfie stick, the SelfieTIK is portable and stylish. Features Bluetooth capabilities and can be used with your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. The selfie stick also works as a remote, allowing you to take a photo from as far as 33 feet away from your phone. Charging time takes only 2 hours, but one full charge can take up to 40,00 photos and last up to 78 hours. The SelfieTIK weighs less than 4 ounces and includes an anti-lost alarm to prevent you from leaving your bag behind.

Available at:

SelfieTIK

Amazon

Mighty Selfie Stick ($80)

best selfie sticks mightyselfiestick

The Mighty Selfie Stick is probably the longest selfie stick you will find. At 10 feet the Mighty Selfie Stick is perfect for professional grade video and of course taking selfies. Features a steel tripod and Bluetooth remote device, with interchangeable mounts for GoPro, mobile, and digital cameras. Set up takes seconds and the strong phone mount can hold a phone up to 4.25-inches. Capture images and videos that you thought were only possible with a drone.

Available at:

Dynomighty

Amazon

CliqueFie Mini ($25)

best selfie sticks cliquefie

The CliqueFie Mini comes in an array of colors, and reduces to a smaller size, so it easily fits in your purse or bag without scratching any of your personal belonging. The polarized steel pole construction is very lightweight, but still strong enough to support your phone. You can extend the selfie stick up to 28-inches, and it retracts to just 9-inches. Features a matching remote that is controlled by wireless Bluetooth. The simple one-button design is easy to operate and convenient for shooting a phone or video without downloading any apps.

Available at:

CliqueFie

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Chromebooks of 2018
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
gopro alternative campark
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action cam is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
portable tech gadgets
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for some portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while you're on the go, we've rounded up our favorite must-have tech gadgets currently available. You'll find everything from a lightsaber laser pointer to a…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Galaxy S7 cases - OtterBox Commuter Series Case
Mobile

Protect your shiny, new Galaxy S7 with one of these 25 cases and covers

If you truly want to keep your Galaxy S7 in pristine condition, then you'll need a proper case. We have 25 of the best Galaxy S7 cases to add a touch of style and protection to your Samsung device.
Posted By Simon Hill
Best iPad Pro 9.7 cases - BrydgeAir Keyboard
Mobile

Add style and functionality with the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases

No tablet should be without protection, especially an expensive one. Check out our picks for the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases, so you can add some protection, functionality, and style to your new device.
Posted By Simon Hill
Best Galaxy S8 Plus cases Peel Super Thin Case
Mobile

Big, beautiful, but breakable: Check out the best Galaxy S8 Plus cases

There’s no denying Samsung’s ability to turn out an attractive smartphone, but glass curves are expensive to fix and metal chips easily. We've rounded up the best Galaxy S8 Plus cases on the market.
Posted By Simon Hill
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Casetify iPhone 8 case
Mobile

Check out the best iPhone 8 cases and covers you can buy so far

We go shopping for the best iPhone 8 cases and covers to protect your beloved device and achieve your ideal look. There are all kinds of different styles, finishes, and protection capabilities available.
Posted By Simon Hill
best tripods tripod
Photography

Keep that shot steady with the best camera tripods

Despite the impressive stabilization tech in today's cameras, there are times when you need a tripod. We've rounded up the best camera tripods to help keep your camera steady in the most trying conditions.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best gifts for runners forerunner 645 thumb
Outdoors

Outfit the athlete in your life with one of the best gifts for runners

Shopping for a runner is no easy task, especially when your idea of a workout is walking from the kitchen to the couch. To help, we've sifted through the latest gadgets and gear to find the 11 best gifts for runners.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Rachel Cavanaugh
iPhone 7 battery cases
Mobile

The Best iPhone 7 battery cases to give your phone some extra juice

The iPhone 7 doesn't have terrible battery life, but you never know when you'll need to juice up on the go. To help, here are the best iPhone 7 battery cases that can keep your smartphone charged and ready for long-term use.
Posted By Simon Hill
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for July 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ricoh theta v partner program announced ces2018 17
Photography

Ricoh Theta V plug-in marketplace helps expand 360 camera features

The new Ricoh Theta V Marketplace opens the company's flagship 360 camera to new features designed by third-party developers, like adding Google Cloud features and tools designed for real estate and construction.
Posted By Les Shu, Hillary Grigonis
ultralight backpacking gear
Outdoors

Tread lightly: Here’s the best ultralight backpacking gear in existence

The very best ultralight hiking and backpacking gear for the outdoor enthusiast who wants to go light and fast on the trail using packs, tents, sleeping bags sleeping pads, and stoves that weigh next to nothing.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Reolink Argus Outdoor Security Cam
Smart Home

Best home security cameras under $100

Looking for a low-cost, powerful security camera for your home? These excellent cams and multi-cam systems are affordable and loaded with the latest features. Check out the best home security cameras under $100.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best movie soundtracks
Music

Listen up! These are the best movie soundtracks of all time

Whether you're a lover of beautifully composed original scores or a fan of perfectly compiled background music, these are the best movie soundtracks of all time — from Star Wars to Garden State.
Posted By Parker Hall
What is a DSLR camera
Photography

Everything you need to know to decide if a DSLR is right for you

So, you've heard the term and discovered all of the gadgets that go along with one, but what exactly is a DSLR camera? We answer that and more in our thorough guide on digital single-lens reflex cameras.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Photography

Adventuring after dark? The Aurora is an action cam with night vision

The action doesn't stop when the sun goes down -- Aurora is a night vision action camera that allows adventurers to continues shooting even after sunset. The secret is in the design of the sensor.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
mission workshop radian product experience feat
Photography

The Mission Workshop Radian is the one bag to rule them all

With durable construction, adaptability to any environment, and enough capacity for cameras, computers, and a week’s worth of clothes, the Radian is one epic adventure pack -- if you can afford it.
Posted By Daven Mathies
nikon store in brazil closes 41297286 ml
Photography

No longer a rumor, Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless camera is very real

Nikon has confirmed what many have been hoping: it officially announced the development of a full-frame mirrorless camera. While details are scarce, the camera will use new lenses that support a new mount.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
igtv stand alone app vs inside instagram 3
Mobile

IGTV is sweet — but you probably don’t need the dedicated app. Here’s why

IGTV is a platform designed for video viewing on a smartphone, which means an experience with full-screen videos and gesture-based controls from a platform you probably already use. But do you really need to download the app?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis