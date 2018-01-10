Digital Trends
Feiyu Tech’s Vimble 2 is both a smartphone gimbal and a selfie stick

Selfie sticks make for less awkward selfies, but you also can’t adjust the camera angle when your smartphone is a few feet in the air — or at least you couldn’t. During this week’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the popular China-based gimbal company Feiyu Technology announced a new gimbal with an extension pole built into the handle. It’s called the Vimble 2.

The Vimble 2 is both a gimbal and a selfie stick. The Vimble 2’s integrated controls allow smartphone photographers to adjust the angle of the phone, making it easier to get the right composition when using the extension. The extension pulls out from between the handle and the smartphone, which means those controls are still accessible when using the gimbal while it’s extended. The extension isn’t huge, but adds 5.5 inches to the handle in order to hold the smartphone a bit farther out.

The Vimble 2 incorporates a new stabilization algorithm working alongside the built-in brushless motor, which the company says offers “smooth image stabilization under all circumstances.” All circumstances might be a bit of a stretch, but previous gimbals from the company have offered excellent stabilization at an affordable price point.

While earlier Vimble models offered features like face tracking and panorama modes, the latest version brings object tracking and video editing inside the app. A new hyperlapse mode is also included.

Made from composite material, the Vimble 2 uses an ergonomic shape for more comfortable use. Full specs aren’t yet available, but the company says the battery lasts for “hours” and can also be used to charge a smartphone through the USB port on the handle.

The Vimble 2 is the company’s first announcement of the year, but new accessories including a tripod and time-lapse device are also on display during CES this week.

Feiyu Tech has now made omore than 20 different types of gimbals and stabilization systems, including a waterproof option for GoPros, as well as systems designed to handle larger cameras.

The company hasn’t yet announced the price or release date for the Vimble 2, though there will be at least three different color options. The earlier Vimble C retails for around $120, so the price point could be similar.

