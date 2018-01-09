The Falster is Skagen’s first touchscreen smartwatch, and it runs Android Wear

Skagen is known for its simple watch designs that still make a statement on the wrist. While the company has a line of hybrid smartwatches, it had yet to offer a full touchscreen smartwatch alternative. At CES 2018, the fashion brand debuted the Falster, a smartwatch powered by Android Wear.

On the outside, the Falster features a fully-round touchscreen and a 42mm stainless steel case. Under the hood — as with almost all Android Wear smartwatches — the watch is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.

While the dial is black on all of the color variants, you can choose between a silver, rose gold, or black case. Depending on the case color you choose, the smartwatch will include either a mesh or leather strap. Since they’re interchangeable, you can always switch the combinations to your liking.

The watch runs Android Wear 2.0 — Google’s latest version of the Android Wear operating system. By connecting your smartphone to your watch via Bluetooth and allowing it to wirelessly sync, you will be able to access notifications like incoming calls, texts, along with emails straight from the watch.

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Other features include activity tracking, music control through third-party apps such as Google Play, and voice commands via Google Assistant. For those who travel to destinations in different time zones, the automatic accuracy feature will adjust your smartwatch accordingly. There’s no Skagen-specific app yet, but the brand told Digital Trends a micro-app may be added later.

Skagen incorporated its minimalist design into the interface of the watch as well. With its OLED screen and a lineup of OLED watch faces, the Falster emphasize a battery-efficient design. Using the all-black background on your watch’s default screen can save up to 20 percent of energy over lit pixels. The screen will be always-on by default, but turning it off will save even more battery life.

As for charging the device, it comes with a wireless charging puck that magnetically connects to the smartwatch.

While the operating system is functional with iOS 9.0 and beyond, it’s important to note your capabilities with the iPhone are limited. As with an Android device, you have to download the Android Wear app — but will have to keep running it in the background to ensure the smartwatch is still connected. With an iPhone, you will still be able to see almost all your notifications but you won’t be able to answer almost all of them. For instance, iMessage and SMS messages will show up but you won’t be able to reply. But you should be able to answer emails if you have a Gmail account, specifically.

The Skagen Falster Smartwatch officially goes on sale on January 25, and it can be purchased through Skagen’s website as well as its retail locations. The smartwatch will cost you $275 for the black case with a brown or black leather watch strap, and $295 for the rose gold or silver cases with matching mesh watch straps.