With Skype, you can already share your screen with others using the desktop version of the software, and the company is now adding the final touches to the same feature for Android and iOS devices. It’s possible to try it now by signing up to the Skype Insider program for beta testers.

Once you’ve installed it on your smartphone, you can try the feature by tapping on the button at the top right of the display during a call, and then on the “Share Screen” button that appears at the bottom of the display. Once it’s running, you can hop out of the Skype chat display and start sharing other screens on your phone.

“Want to show your coworkers a PowerPoint presentation? Or share your swipes on dating apps? Or maybe do some online shopping with your bestie? Starting today, Skype has you covered,” the Microsoft-owned communications app said in a post on Sunday.

Launched in 2003, Skype is one of the longest-running video chat services and has around 300 million monthly active users globally.

After Microsoft acquired the business for $8.5 billion in 2011, the team has been steadily adding new features in a bid to compete with the likes of Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and other messaging and social media apps that feature chat services.

It hasn’t always gone smoothly, however, with a Snapchat-like redesign of the Skype mobile app in 2017 prompting a slew of complaints from users that eventually persuaded the company to do away with some of the more unpopular features in favor of a simpler interface.

In the last few months, it’s turned its attention to adding more practical functionality, recently expanding the group-call limit from 25 to 50 participants on Skype’s desktop version.

“Whether you’re catching up with your friends, having a team status update, or a conference call with speakers based all around the globe, Skype makes it easy to get everyone in one place,” the company said when it announced the change earlier this month.

Built-in call recording has also been incorporated into Skype, as well as live captions and subtitles, HD video calls, and an updated notifications panel.

Another new feature includes the option to blur the background for distraction-free video chats, something politics professor Robert Kelly could have done with when his kids waltzed into his office during a live BBC interview a couple of years back.