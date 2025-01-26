 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A majority of smartwatch users are making a critical mistake

By
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra and Pixel Watch 3 on different wrists.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Smartwatches can save lives. It certainly did the trick for my colleague, Nirave Gondhia, who detailed his journey of having a heart attack at the age of 33, and how the Apple Watch helped him on a path of recovery, even with emergency needs.

Unfortunately, not every adopter is using smartwatches the way they are intended to assist. As per a survey by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center only a quarter of Americans who use a smartwatch for health tracking share the wearable data with their doctor.

Recommended Videos

“If patients are monitoring their blood pressure at home and notice it’s been going up over time, they may want to discuss it with their doctor sooner rather than waiting for their annual visit,” explains Dr. Laxmi Mehta, an expert in cardiology and heart diseases. “Or they may capture some irregular heart rhythms on their devices, like atrial fibrillation, much sooner than would be diagnosed at the doctor’s office.”

An old woman tracking her health on a smartwatch.
The Ohio State University

The findings are rather surprising, as people rely on smartwatches for keeping an eye on biomarkers such as heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep, among others. Notably, smartwatches emerged as the most popular device for users who monitor their health and wellness stats using an external device in the survey.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mehta, who also serves as the Sarah Ross Soter Endowed Chair for Women’s Cardiovascular Health Research, notes that smartwatches have become an essential part of daily health assessment for people dealing with heart-related issues.

She further pointed out that sharing the heart activity data with a doctor is a “critical step,” one that is crucial to deciding whether proper medical intervention is needed.

Smartwatches are now capable of measuring more than just the heart rate. The Apple Watch, for example, also lets users perform an ECG and can give them a warning about irregular heart activity patterns that could be a sign of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

A doctor looking at a person's health stats on a smartwatch.
The Ohio State University

Smartwatches made by the likes of Fitbit, Apple, and Samsung regularly appear in research papers, paving the way for new breakthroughs on a regular basis.

Earlier this month, a team relied on data collected by Fitbit smartwatches from over five thousand users and deduced that the biomarkers collected by smartwatches can be used to predict psychiatric illnesses and even link them to genetic factors.

They can also assist in emergency situations. For example, the Apple Watch offers a Medical ID system that shows important information — such as age, blood type, allergies, and medical condition right on the lock screen — helping emergency responders make the best decision in critical situations.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The Apple Watch Series 10 has ruined smartwatches for me
A person wearing the aluminum Apple Watch Series 10.

That’s it, the Apple Watch Series 10 has ruined other smartwatches for me. This week I will swap to another smartwatch I have to review, but I don’t want to take the Apple Watch off. It's wonderful.

I don’t want to use the word perfect because, of course, it’s not, but it’s very, very close to it. Prepare for some gushing over the next few hundred words, as I’m going to explain why if you’re looking for a smartwatch, the search can stop with the Apple Watch Series 10.
Why don’t I want to take it off?

Read more
Why Apple Health, not the iPhone, will be Apple’s biggest impact on our lives
apple health not the iphone will be biggest impact on our lives

Imagine yourself 20 years from now, and ask yourself the question: What was Apple’s biggest impact on the world? Since the return of the prodigal Steve Jobs in 1997, the California company has unveiled a series of innovations that have heavily impacted how we use technology today.

Apple’s influence is vast, and its sheer market power means it’s a consultant to companies and governments worldwide. It has many products that have had a lasting impact on our lives, not the least of which is the iPhone and how it changed the smartphone industry. Then there’s the iPod and iPad, which created entirely new categories.

Read more
This Apple Watch tech might make your iPhone better
The screens on the titanium and aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 cases.

According to Korea's The Elec (via MacRumors), LTPO3 display technology, which was first utilized in the Apple Watch Series 10, may also be adapted for future iPhones. This new technology improves both power efficiency and display performance.

On the flagship Apple Watch Series 10, LTPO3 enables Apple to optimize each pixel to emit more light at wider angles and improve battery efficiency.  As a result, the display is 40% brighter than on the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 9, which employed LTPO2. The newer technology also allows for a faster refresh rate when the watch is in always-on mode.

Read more