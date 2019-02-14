Digital Trends
Mobile

Smartwatch sales soared in 2018, with Apple leading the charge

Mark Jansen
By
Apple Watch Series 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Bought a new smartwatch in the last year? You’re not alone. According to the NPD Group, a U.S.-based market research organization, smartwatch sales in the U.S. rose hugely in the year from November 2017 to November 2018, with Apple playing a prominent role in that growth.

In year-on-year performance, the overall value of smartwatch sales in dollars rose by 51 percent, adding up to nearly $5 billion. Unit sales (the pure number of smartwatches sold) rose by 61 percent year-on-year. As you might expect, Apple played a huge role in that growth, and it’s likely the release of the stellar Apple Watch Series 4 and subsequent price drops on older Apple Watches spurred a certain amount of that growth.

But according to the report, Apple’s not alone. The top three brands in the space — Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit — made up a whopping 88 percent of total smartwatch unit sales during that time. It’s not all she wrote for other watch brands though, as the NPD’s report notes more traditional watch brands like Fossil and fitness brands like Garmin also continue to grow their market share.

Fossil Sport Review
Brenda Stoylar/Digital Trends

The successful implementation of LTE connections in smartwatches is pointed to as one of the major reasons smartwatches have seen so much growth over the last year. “The ability to be truly connected via built-in LTE without the need to have a smartphone nearby proved to be a tipping point for consumers,” said Weston Henderek, director, industry analyst for NPD Connected Intelligence. “They now recognize the value in being able to complete a wide range of tasks on the device including receiving notifications, messaging, accessing smart home controls, and more.”

Surprising absolutely no-one, the 18-34 age demographic is key in smartwatch growth, and that age range now exhibits a 23-percent penetration. However, a full 16 percent of U.S. adults now apparently own a smartwatch, up from 12 percent in December 2017. A report on watch sales from the NPD also shows smartwatches now have a 50/50 sales split with traditional watches, and that smartwatch sales fueled the growth of overall watch sales in 2018, being responsible for an incredible 98 percent of watch sale growth in the last year.

With Apple and other manufacturers adding more features to help monitor health and fitness, and control smart home devices, it’s likely we’ll see these numbers continue to rise in the near term.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
fixed wireless 5g verizon
Mobile

Verizon wants you to lobby the government for 5G deployment

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung-bogo-galaxy-s8-samsung_galaxy_s8_device_6
Mobile

10 common problems with the Samsung Galaxy S8, and how to fix them

Despite being one of Samsung's flagship phones, some users are facing problems with the Galaxy S8. Thankfully, there are fixes and potential workarounds for those struggling. Our troubleshooting tips are easy to follow.
Posted By Simon Hill
wear os by google
Wearables

The Google Pixel Watch could finally launch sometime this year

From its Pixel smartphones to Google Home, the Google brand is quickly becoming synonymous with high-quality consumer hardware. Eventually, according to rumors, Google may branch out a little further by creating its first smartwatch.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

It hasn't even been announced yet, but you can already reserve the Galaxy S10

It won't be long now. With 2019 underway, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is almost here. Before it arrives, here's absolutely everything you need to know about all three of Samsung's next flagships.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
how to get followers on instagram 7
Social Media

Instagram test reveals direct messages may be coming to browsers

Instagram for the web has always been a minimalist affair compared to the feature-rich smartphone app, but in the last few years that's started to change. The latest news is that Instagram is considering adding direct messages.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung galaxy unpacked 28622785752 1f940b3483 o
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 Complete Coverage

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 is going to be a big deal -- not just because it's the first one of the year, but because it's commemorating 10 years of the Galaxy S-series with the Galaxy S10 smartphone. It's also where we'll likely see…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google-play-store
Mobile

Google insists it’s doing what it can to purge Play Store of malicious apps

Google's efforts to provide a secure and safe Play Store for Android users resulted in the company rejecting 55 percent more app submissions in 2018 compared to a year earlier. But the challenge is ongoing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
sony wena wrist pro active news watch strap
Wearables

Sony’s weird Wena isn’t a smartwatch, it’s a smart watch strap

Sony's Wena smart watch straps have been around since 2015; but the company has now decided to launch them outside of Japan, starting with the U.K.. The straps convert traditional watch straps into smart watches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Mobile

Triple-lens Xiaomi Mi 9 looks beautiful in blue, and it's coming to MWC 2019

Xiaomi's next major smartphone release will be the Mi 9, and the company hasn't held back in giving us a good look at the phone, revealing the design, the camera, and a stunning color.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Need a date for Valentine's Day? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
vuzix blade smartglasses impressions feat
Wearables

Vuzix’s Blade can’t cut it as smartglasses, or regular glasses

We tried out the Vuzix Blade to find out if it’s worth shelling out $1,000 for smartglasses. Are these augmented reality, Android-powered glasses really ready for primetime or just an expensive gimmick that no one really needs?
Posted By Simon Hill