 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Some Pixel 8 Pro owners are reporting a display color issue

Trevor Mogg
By

Google’s new Pixel phones started shipping last week but there are already concerns over an apparent issue with the display on the Pro version of the new device.

According to various reports, some owners of the Pixel 8 Pro are seeing a yellow or pink tint on parts of the screen — usually near the top or sides — which apparently only shows up only when the device’s Always On Display is activated.

Recommended Videos

Specifically, it seems that text that should show as white is appearing as yellow before turning a reddish-pink after several seconds.

Related

Some comments in forums discussing the issue have suggested it could be linked to the Pixel 8 Pro’s variable refresh rate of between 1Hz and 120Hz as the off-white text only seems to appear when the display is running at 1Hz.

The more affordable Pixel 8’s refresh rate runs between 60Hz and 120Hz and doesn’t appear to be experiencing the issue.

That said, it’s not altogether clear if it’s a hardware or software problem, and Google has yet to publicly acknowledge it. However, a number of Pixel 8 Pro owners are claiming to have been offered a replacement Pixel 8 Pro by Google after they got in touch about the issue.

As complaints mount, you’d like to think that Google engineers are already investigating the apparent fault and will be in a position to offer a solution soon.

There are worse problems for a phone to have, but if you’d rather not see the off-white text on your Pixel 8 Pro’s display, try switching off the Always On Display and also the variable refresh rate. After that, sit tight and hope for a fix. Or get in touch with Google.

By most accounts, the Pixel Pro 8 is a great device, notable for its superb design, vibrant display, outstanding cameras, and long-term support, among other positives. In Digital Trends’ hands-on review, the phone only fell short on three counts: battery life, charging speed, and the puzzling inclusion of a temperature sensor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
There’s a cheap Pixel phone you should buy, and it’s not the Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 7a in a person's hand.

Over the next months, amid the hype around the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro launch, wallets everywhere will be flying open in Google’s direction as prospective owners become ever more eager to secure one.

There are plenty of reasons you’ll want to get one, too — from the new cameras to Android 14. But, unfortunately, the prices have also gone up this year. It’s at this point, with your wallet stretched to its limit, you should remember a cheaper Pixel still exists — and it’s excellent.
Don't forget about the Google Pixel 7a

Read more
Google’s Pixel 8 trade-in deals are absolutely embarrassing
Google Pixel 8 pro in white.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro have been getting a lot of positive words since its debut a few days ago. This time around, it's not just the hardware that's getting good feedback, but also the software tricks that throw AI and advanced camera processing chops into the mix.

Of course, Google is offering a few benefits that further sweeten the deal for buyers, such as a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, depending on the model you pick. In fact, when it comes to trade-in deals, Google is showering more love on generations-old iPhones than its own flagships. of yesteryear
Google's Pixel 8 trade-in deals are ... bad
One of the many Pixel owners venting frustration at poor trade-in deals. @ChrisMySass / X

Read more
The Google Pixel 8’s AI photo features are amazing — and a little scary
Someone holding up the pink Google Pixel 8, while also wearing a pink shirt.

When you get the Google Pixel 8 or Google Pixel 8 Pro in your hands, it’s going to be tempting to dive right in and change the photos you take with it using the spectacular new AI tools that come with it.

These features are insane, as it will suddenly be possible to create your “perfect” photo after the fact, and with almost no effort outside of tapping on the screen. It’s an exciting new world, but it’s one that needs to be approached — and enjoyed —with a great deal of caution.
An amazing AI photo toolkit

Read more