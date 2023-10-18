Some Pixel 8 Pro owners are reporting a display color issue

Google’s new Pixel phones started shipping last week but there are already concerns over an apparent issue with the display on the Pro version of the new device.

According to various reports, some owners of the Pixel 8 Pro are seeing a yellow or pink tint on parts of the screen — usually near the top or sides — which apparently only shows up only when the device’s Always On Display is activated.

Specifically, it seems that text that should show as white is appearing as yellow before turning a reddish-pink after several seconds.

Some comments in forums discussing the issue have suggested it could be linked to the Pixel 8 Pro’s variable refresh rate of between 1Hz and 120Hz as the off-white text only seems to appear when the display is running at 1Hz.

The more affordable Pixel 8’s refresh rate runs between 60Hz and 120Hz and doesn’t appear to be experiencing the issue.

That said, it’s not altogether clear if it’s a hardware or software problem, and Google has yet to publicly acknowledge it. However, a number of Pixel 8 Pro owners are claiming to have been offered a replacement Pixel 8 Pro by Google after they got in touch about the issue.

As complaints mount, you’d like to think that Google engineers are already investigating the apparent fault and will be in a position to offer a solution soon.

There are worse problems for a phone to have, but if you’d rather not see the off-white text on your Pixel 8 Pro’s display, try switching off the Always On Display and also the variable refresh rate. After that, sit tight and hope for a fix. Or get in touch with Google.

By most accounts, the Pixel Pro 8 is a great device, notable for its superb design, vibrant display, outstanding cameras, and long-term support, among other positives. In Digital Trends’ hands-on review, the phone only fell short on three counts: battery life, charging speed, and the puzzling inclusion of a temperature sensor.

