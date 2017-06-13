Sprint wants you to ditch your carrier, offers free year of unlimited data

Why it matters to you If you're planning on switching your mobile carrier for a cheaper plan, Sprint's free year of unlimited data could be the right fit.

Sprint is trying out new tactic to reel in customers, judging by its latest promotion. The deal offers a year of free unlimited data service for up to five lines if you switch carriers by June 30, according to the company’s website.

Normally, Sprint’s unlimited plan for a family of five will cost you about $190 per month. When comparing it to the other three major carriers — AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile — it’s the cheapest plan you’ll find.

But the perks of this plan, like no overages and unlimited text and data (at a slower speed) in almost 180 countries, might not trump the better service you’ll experience on your devices using other carriers. In last year’s OpenSignal report, Sprint came in last for 4G latency, network coverage, and download speed, trailing behind Verizon and AT&T.

It’s clear Sprint needs to create a strong value proposition for consumers in order to make up for what it’s lacking in overall service and coverage, and this new promotion could be it.

If you make the decision to switch over from your carrier to Sprint, you have to make sure your phone can be used on its network. If it can’t be, you can trade it in toward a new or pre-owned Sprint phone. The eligible phones listed on the site include Apple iPhones (some being exclusive to Verizon only), the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8, as well as the Google Nexus phones, among others.

The unlimited plan includes features such as HD streaming — with video speeds up to 1080p and music at up to 1.5mbps, 10GB of high-speed data to use toward a mobile hot spot, Peer-2-Peer usage, and VPN, along with unlimited talk and text.

For international services, the plan includes data up to 2G speeds, text messaging in over 165 countries within Sprint’s list of “Global Roaming” countries at no charge, and calling for $0.20 a minute.

The plan is not completely free since you’ll have to pay for a SIM card, additional fees and taxes, and a $30 activation fee up front that’s waived after two billing cycles. You’ll also be required to sign up for Sprint AutoPay billing and eBill — which, if you decide to cancel before the year is up, will result in being charged per month.

Once the contract ends on July 31 of next year, customers will be charged $60 per month for the first line, $40 per month for the second line, and $30 per month for lines three through five.