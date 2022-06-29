 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Switching from iOS to an Android phone just got way more convenient

Ayush Chourasia
By

Google is expanding support for its “Switch to Android” app on iOS — making it easier for iPhone users to bring their data over to any modern Android phone. Until now, the app was limited to Google’s own Pixel handsets. But that changes with this new update. Starting today, the Switch to Android app will be compatible with all phones running Android 12.

The app makes it much easier to transfer data from iOS to Android. While the move is much appreciated, we would have liked to see more Android versions covered under this update. There are a lot of Android phones still running Android 11 and older. However, Google’s app is locked to APIs introduced in Android 12.

The Switch to Android app is Google’s equivalent of Apple’s “Move to iOS” app. Google quietly launched Switch to Android this April with little fanfare. As the name of the app implies, its purpose is pretty straightforward. Switch to Android allows you to transfer apps, contacts, photos, videos, and messages from your iPhone to a new Android device.

There are two methods to perform this transfer, including the wired route or wireless road. In order to transfer via a cable, connect your iPhone to the Android phone and head over to the Switch to Android app. Select the data that is supposed to be transferred (contacts, messages, photos, etc.) and then tap the transfer button. For wireless transfer, you need to select the no cable option and then use your iOS device to scan a QR code displayed on your Android phone. Once the devices are connected, you can choose what to transfer. After this, you will be prompted to allow access to all the locations that you’ve selected. While both the methods would work fine, we recommend transferring data via Lightning to a USB-C cable. This way you will be less prone to potential mishaps during the process.

Despite the Android 12 limitation, it’s still great to see Google expanding Switch to Android beyond the Pixel lineup. Now, if someone wants to ditch their iPhone for a recent Samsung, OnePlus, or another Android handset, that process should be much easier than before this update.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Websites are constantly tracking you — but Firefox has a fix

Mozilla Firefox image. Credits: Mozilla official.

Best dishwasher deals for June 2022

An LG dishwasher with an open door in a kitchen.

The best HDMI cables you can buy in 2022

The AmazonBasics HDMI cable being used for a laptop.

Fall Guys cross-platform: How to invite friends to games

Fall Guys parodies Halo's believe trailer.

How to get the most battery life out of your Samsung Galaxy A phone

Playing Asphalt 9: Legends on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Red, green, flashing: What do my Shark vacuum’s lights mean?

The Shark Rotator vacuum in action.

Best GPU deals for July 2022

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Best wireless mouse deals for July 2022

Logitech MX Master

Best External Hard Drive Deals for Prime Day (and July 2022)

A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.

Best Verizon new customer deals for July 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for July 2022

Fios TV Package

Best Alienware deals for July 2022

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.