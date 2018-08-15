Digital Trends
T-Mobile partners with Live Nation, Pandora to offer customers more perks

Brenda Stolyar
In addition to revealing that it’s reinventing its customer care service, T-Mobile made a few other announcements. Not only has the carrier partnered up with Live Nation to provide offers, but customers will also be getting a free year of Pandora Plus.

T-Mobile’s partnership with Live Nation brings along a few cool perks — especially for those frequent concertgoers. For starters, customers will get tickets to sold-out reserved seating at first-day prices.

Soon, you will also be able to unlock reserved seats in sold-out sections as long as you purchase them through Live Nation’s site 30 days before a select show. Starting August 21, customers can also get two $25 tickets to certain amphitheater shows as well, which you can claim through the carrier’s T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

The discounted tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis but T-Mobile will be offering new discounts in the future. As part of T-Mobile Tuesdays, customers will receive at least $10 tickets for shows across the country.

Since the summer season is coming to an end, customers will also have a few more exclusive offers at next year’s amphitheater shows such as fast lane entry. Customers will be able to skip the line at certain locations and will have an exclusive concession line during shows. For those who enjoy lawn seats, T-Mobile customers will also get free lawn chairs — which might actually come in handy.

With Pandora, customers will receive a free subscription to Pandora Plus for 12 months. That means you will get ad-free music, unlimited skips, replays, personalized stations, and offline listening.

The Pandora offer will be available starting August 28. Customers can unlock the free subscription via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. You will have to claim the code before 5 a.m. ET on August 28, and redeem it before 5 a.m. on September 4, otherwise it will be invalid.

While news of T-Mobile partnering with Live Nation and Pandora came toward the end of the company’s event in South Carolina on Wednesday, August 15, the main topic focused on its revamped customer service model.

Rather than connecting its customers to an Interactive Voice Response System, T-Mobile connects you directly to a team of people instead. Whenever a customer calls or messages customer service, they will be in contact with the same team each time.

