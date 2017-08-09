T-Mobile will launch its Revvl smartphone on August 10, announces pricing

Why it matters to you T-Mobile's Revvl, Revvl T2, and Revvl T3 Pro expand the options available to budget-minded smartphone buyers.

T-Mobile may be readying an entire self-branded lineup of affordable smartphones, and the first has been revealed. In early May, details of the T-Mobile Revvl, Revvl T2, and Revvl T3 Pro began to surface. The company announced it is officially releasing the first of the lineup — the Revvl — but we have yet to hear about the other models.

TCL-owned Alcatel is designing and producing the Revvl phones, and they are all expected to be cheaper than Apple’s entry-level iPhone (less than $650). They will also launch alongside a commitment-free T-Mobile service that comes with a lifetime warranty and insurance included.

We don’t know much about the entire T-Mobile’s Revvl lineup, but we’re learning more every day. Here is what we have so far.

Revvl

Design

It has an earpiece at the top and bottom, an LED flash for illuminated selfie pictures, and rounded corners on all four sides. On the right are what appear to be a physical power button and a volume rocker, and it is completely black in color. The back of the phone is also black but comes in a metallic finish that’s similar to the shininess of the HTC U11.

From the front, it looks a little like an iPhone.

Specs and screen

The Revvl won’t break speed barriers anytime soon, but that is not to say its hardware isn’t competitive.

T-Mobile’s “feature-packed” midrange phone has a 5.5-inch Full HD (1,280 x 720) IPS display, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a wide-angle five-megapixel front camera, and 3,000mAh battery. There is a fingerprint sensor onboard, and a USB-C charging spot. The device also includes 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage — which is expandable to 128 GB thanks to the MicroSD card slot.

In terms of software, it runs Android Nougat — the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Price and availability

The Revvl will be available on August 10 in stores and on the company’s website. You can purchase the device for $0 down and $5 a month with T-Mobile’s Jump! On Demand! service. Alongside the phone’s launch, the company introduced another program featuring hand-picked smartphones ranging from top-tier brands to cheaper options. The devices are labeled as “SmartPicks” with the Revvl being one of them and will cost you between $7 to $8 a month on an 18-month lease. It can be used in combination with the Jump! program which will let you switch out the phone for another one. The full retail price for the Revvl will run you $125.

Update: Added official info about specs along with pricing and availability for the T-Mobile Revvl.