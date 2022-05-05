T-Mobile wants you to test drive its 5G home internet

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

T-Mobile is taking a bold new step into 5G home internet with a new program that will make it easier for broadband customers to “break up with Big Internet.”

During a live-streamed event today, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled the carrier’s new “Internet Freedom” initiative, which he hopes will fix the “broken” broadband industry by giving folks an easy path to move to wireless 5G home internet.

“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry,” Sievert said, adding that, “with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband.” In his remarks, the T-Mobile CEO compared the broadband industry today with “the wireless industry a decade ago” and said his company plans to change that.

T-Mobile’s Internet Freedom will give potential customers an easy way to try out fixed wireless 5G broadband without switching away from their current broadband provider.

Similar to T-Mobile’s test drive program for 5G phones, you’ll be able to try the company’s 5G home internet for 15 days with no obligation. Further, since no wires are involved, you can keep your current provider hooked up. If things don’t work out, nothing needs to change.

However, T-Mobile is naturally banking on winning people over, and it’s so confident that it’s willing to cover up to $500 in early termination fees to help ease the transition to its 5G home internet service.

No pricing games

T-Mobile also added that it won’t be playing the pricing games common to many other wired broadband providers. The company said that while internet providers often provide promotional offers, those prices get raised more than 30% on average.

With T-Mobile’s 5G home internet, pricing will be locked in at $50 per month for as long as you’re a customer. “Only [the customer] can change what they pay for broadband,” T-Mobile said.

What’s even more interesting is that T-Mobile is treating its 5G Home Internet just like another line on its Magenta Max family plan, so users who already subscribe to T-Mobile’s wireless phone services can get home internet for only $30 per month.

The Un-carrier will also be offering its T-Mobile Tuesdays incentives to broadband customers. Starting next Tuesday, May 10, T-Mobile will kick off the program with a $50 discount on any streaming device to make it even easier for folks to ditch their internet and TV bundles.

Editors' Recommendations