 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

T-Mobile wants you to test drive its 5G home internet

Jesse Hollington
By

T-Mobile is taking a bold new step into 5G home internet with a new program that will make it easier for broadband customers to “break up with Big Internet.”

During a live-streamed event today, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert unveiled the carrier’s new “Internet Freedom” initiative, which he hopes will fix the “broken” broadband industry by giving folks an easy path to move to wireless 5G home internet.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert standing in front of a banner that reads Internet Freedom.

“The Un-carrier was created to fix a stupid, broken wireless industry,” Sievert said, adding that, “with Internet Freedom, we’re taking on Big Internet and bringing the Un-carrier movement to broadband.” In his remarks, the T-Mobile CEO compared the broadband industry today with “the wireless industry a decade ago” and said his company plans to change that.

T-Mobile’s Internet Freedom will give potential customers an easy way to try out fixed wireless 5G broadband without switching away from their current broadband provider.

Similar to T-Mobile’s test drive program for 5G phones, you’ll be able to try the company’s 5G home internet for 15 days with no obligation. Further, since no wires are involved, you can keep your current provider hooked up. If things don’t work out, nothing needs to change.

However, T-Mobile is naturally banking on winning people over, and it’s so confident that it’s willing to cover up to $500 in early termination fees to help ease the transition to its 5G home internet service.

No pricing games

T-Mobile also added that it won’t be playing the pricing games common to many other wired broadband providers. The company said that while internet providers often provide promotional offers, those prices get raised more than 30% on average.

With T-Mobile’s 5G home internet, pricing will be locked in at $50 per month for as long as you’re a customer. “Only [the customer] can change what they pay for broadband,” T-Mobile said.

What’s even more interesting is that T-Mobile is treating its 5G Home Internet just like another line on its Magenta Max family plan, so users who already subscribe to T-Mobile’s wireless phone services can get home internet for only $30 per month.

The Un-carrier will also be offering its T-Mobile Tuesdays incentives to broadband customers. Starting next Tuesday, May 10, T-Mobile will kick off the program with a $50 discount on any streaming device to make it even easier for folks to ditch their internet and TV bundles.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Everything you need to know about Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange with shattered pieces of the multiverse in the movie's poster.

Google just made it easier to change your breached passwords

Close-up of the rear Google Pixel 6 Pro's rear panel showing its cameras.

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A pikachu and eevee mask.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All confirmed Pokémon

A painting of three new Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet..

Everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A painting of three new Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet..

How to update your PS5 controller

Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.

The best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone for season 3

Godzilla and King Kong in Warzone.

What is a smart TV? Everything you need to know

vizio 65inch oled 4ktv deal best buy december 2020 tv 768x768

The best gaming monitors for 2022

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor

Best robot vacuum mop combo for 2022

roborock s5 max robot vacuum amazon deal cleaning self charger

Neil Patrick Harris pines for love in Netflix’s Uncoupled

Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled.

Report: Sonos Voice could launch as early as June 2022

girl holding up sonos roam