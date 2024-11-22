The Android 15 beta for the Galaxy S24 could be here any day now

Samsung’s highly anticipated One UI 7 update (based on Android 15) has faced its fair share of delays. At Samsung’s developer conference earlier this year, the keynote speech announced that the update had been delayed until next year.

So far, Samsung hasn’t even issued the first beta for One UI 7/Android 15 — but a leak on X suggests it might arrive in the first week of December.

According to X user NMPS (@FamilyTaes), the One UI 7 beta should begin in December for the Galaxy S24 series, with the S23 still several more weeks away. NMPS said they have no clue as to whether the S22 series will receive the beta and that there’s no chance it will come to the S21. According to their intel, the beta program will last for two months, with a stable launch expected in February.

OneUI 7 beta for S24 series will start in December (first week) S23 series is still atleast 2~3 weeks away S22 series idk if it'll even get beta this year or not S21 series definitely won't get any beta Beta program will be 2 months long and stable is expected in February 🥱 — NMPS (@FamilyTaes) November 21, 2024

One UI 7 was delayed due to stability issues, which likely ties back to the delays around Android 15. Still, after so much pushback, it’s encouraging to see a release timeline for what Samsung has suggested is the best version of its UI yet. One UI 7 is expected to launch with a ton of features, including some Apple Intelligence-like perks.

The update is also expected to include a wide variety of updated animations, new icons, features like Parental Controls, and much more. One UI 7 is designed to fully take advantage of the power of the upcoming Galaxy S25 while still providing utility to older, but compatible devices. However, several sources have said it will only work with Samsung flagship devices and skip the midrange line.