The iPhone 16 is giving the iPhone 16 Pro a run for its money

Apple releases two sets of iPhones every year: the standard and the Pro models. The iPhone 16 is no different, although its baseline models — the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus — appear to be performing better than expected and giving their Pro siblings some tough competition.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected Apple leaker with a steady track record, recently shared preorder statistics for the latest iPhones. The numbers are surprising, including the lower demand for the Pro models. Historically, the iPhone Pro models have driven higher numbers. After all, who doesn’t want the absolute top-of-the-line option?

The iPhone 16 series had an estimated 37 million preorders on the first weekend alone, which is down year over year by about 12.7% from the iPhone 15 series’ first weekend of sales. Preorders for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, specifically, are down by 27% and 16%. The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, however, are up by 10% and 48%.

Despite falling preorder counts, the Pro lineup is still the most popular option. The breakdown for each phone works out as follows:

  • iPhone 16: 7.3 million
  • iPhone 16 Plus: 2.6 million
  • iPhone 16 Pro: 9.8 million
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max: 17.1 million

Apple is still selling more Pro phones than non-Pro ones, but the increased YoY interest in cheaper iPhones is still very interesting. As for why this is happening, there are a few possibilities.

iPhone 16 Pro.
iPhone 16 Pro Joe Maring / Digital Trends

According to Kuo, one of the main reasons for lower demand for the Pro models is that the new Apple Intelligence features aren’t available at launch. While widely anticipated, some people may hold off on buying a new, more expensive phone until those features are available.

Another reason is the price. The standard and Plus models are both more affordable than the Pro lineup, so customers who want to upgrade without spending more than necessary will likely opt for the lower-priced options. It may also help that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus got a big visual redesign, while the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max did not.

Apple is undoubtedly disappointed in its current performance, though, and Ming-Chi suggests the company might launch more promotions and programs to boost sales in 2025.

