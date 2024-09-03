 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The next iPhone SE could change everything

By
iPhone SE (2022) held in a mans hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 in 2025. Now, the word is that the budget phone will ship with OLED. In doing so, the entire iPhone lineup will finally shift away from LCD for the very first time — marking a big shift for the lineup as a whole.

According to Nikkei Asia, the shift meanthat Apple will no longer rely on Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp for iPhone displays. The two companies accounted for 70% of iPhone displays a decade ago. The 2025 iPhone SE is expected to use OLED displays from China’s BOE Technology Group and South Korea’s LG Display.

Recommended Videos

OLED displays are much better than LCDs because they don’t need a backlight to emit light. This allows them to deliver vivid colors and sharper contrast. These displays were first introduced on the iPhone X in 2017, and for a while, they were only available on the iPhone Pro models. That changed with the iPhone 12 series in 2020 when every iPhone switched to OLED — except the iPhone SE models.

The third-generation iPhone SE was released in 2022. Since then, we’ve heard many rumors about its successor, which we expect to arrive in the first half of next year. We have long expected the next iPhone SE to feature a 6.1-inch display, a sizable increase from the current model’s 4.7 inches. The display, now likely to be OLED, could use Face ID for authentication instead of Touch ID like the current model.

The iPhone SE 2022 and the iPhone 14 Plus's screens.
The iPhone 14 Plus (left) and iPhone SE (2022) Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPhone SE 4 might also include an Action button like the one on the iPhone 15 Pro series and upcoming iPhone 16 handsets, as well as a USB-C connector replacing Lightning. The new iPhone SE 4 could also contain an A17 chip and at least 128GB of storage, compared to the existing model’s A15 Bionic chip and at least 64GB of storage.

It is still unclear whether Apple will introduce its Dynamic Island feature to the iPhone SE 4. The pill-shaped feature was initially introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022 and then extended to the entire iPhone 15 series last year. It replaces the traditional notch and is designed to display various system alerts, notifications, and ongoing activities seamlessly and engagingly.

Apple released the previous iPhone SE models in the spring, and we expect the exact timeline for next year’s model. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series during an event next Monday, September 9. At that event, we should also see the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 10 and the unveiling of new AirPod models.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The updated Safari app is Apple’s best-kept secret in iOS 18
Safari website homepage in iOS 18.

Safari, for all its quirks, still commands the lion’s share of web browsers on Apple products. But compared to what its rivals offer on Android, it also comes out as the laziest in terms of innovation.

With iOS 18, Apple is turning the AI knob to the max, and the ripple effects of that approach are reflected in the latest builds of iOS and iPadOS, as well. Much attention has also been paid to making the web browser more convenient.

Read more
Apple just announced its iPhone 16 event. Here’s when it’s happening
Official announcement graphic for Apple's iPhone 16 event.

It's almost time, everyone. Following months and months of nonstop leaks and rumors, it's almost time for Apple to announce its next batch of iPhones.

Apple has sent out press invitations to its next big event, with an invitation that shows a glowing Apple logo in blue, purple, pink, and orange with the tagline "It's Glowtime."

Read more
This is the company behind the iPhone 16 Pro’s telephoto camera
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera.

We are just two weeks away from Apple's expected introduction of the iPhone 16 series. With such a short amount of time left before the big announcement, there's not much we don't already know about the company's upcoming handsets. However, new details are still trickling out.

The Elec media outlet has reported that LG Innotek, a Korean component manufacturer, is producing the first round of telephoto camera sensors for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This company previously supplied similar parts for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. LG will also collaborate with Jahwa Electronics to provide each phone's optical image stabilization (OIS) actuator.

Read more