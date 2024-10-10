 Skip to main content
The OnePlus Open 2’s release date may have leaked

By
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red on table.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

One of the best-reviewed folding phones of the past year, the OnePlus Open, could soon get a successor. According to leaker Rodent950, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025.

The leaker says the phone will be called the Oppo Find N5 in China and the OnePlus Open 2 elsewhere. It should be noted that the first OnePlus Open launched in China as the Oppo Find N3.

In addition, 91Mobile says the Oppo Find N5/OnePlus Open 2 could be the first foldable in the world with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may offer a circular camera module, be about 9mm thick, and include a 2K primary display similar to its predecessor.

Rumors also say the new phone will have a 50MP Sony primary camera, a periscope secondary camera, and a “mystery” third lens. For reference, the existing OnePlus Open has a 48MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto, and a 48MP ultrawide lens.

Most of the OnePlus Open 2 rumors started leaking last spring. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see some likely verification that those earlier rumors were correct.

Three apps running side by side using multitasking features on a OnePlus Open held in hand.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Our OnePlus Open review noted that the device’s hinge was not firm enough and that the camera bump was too large. We also expressed doubts about the quality of the macro and 120X Super Res cameras. Hopefully, all three of these aspects of the OnePlus Open 2 will be improved.

It’s a busy time for Oppo/OnePlus. The debut of the OnePlus 13 is expected soon, with rumors suggesting an early launch worldwide and possibly even earlier in China. It could be the first phone in the world to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

When the OnePlus Open 2 launches, it will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the recently released Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

