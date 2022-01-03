  1. Mobile
The Oppo A16K, yet another affordable phone, set for India launch

Oppo is in the midst of releasing a slew of products, from the imminent unveiling of the OnePlus 10 series at CES 2022 to the recently announced Oppo Find N, which is the company’s first foldable. While these flagship models are premium products that cater to the high-end market, Oppo also has a diverse array of more affordable phones across its international markets. Along those lines, the company first unveiled the Oppo A16K in November 2021 in the Philippines, and now, according to a tipster, the smartphone is expected to arrive soon in India — most likely by the first or second week of January.

The A16K is expected to have a 6.52-inch LCD display with 269 ppi (pixels per inch) of resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is relatively lightweight at 175 grams, and comes in three colors — blue, black, and white. It’ll have a teardrop display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy M21, and come with version 11.1 of ColorOS, which is based on Android 11.

OnePlus 10 Pro back in green and display.
While the OnePlus 10 Pro is highly anticipated, the Oppo A16K is also a part of the company’s greater plans.

In terms of hardware, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It will come in two variants — one will run on 3GB with 32GB internal space, while the other will have 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The good news is that a slot for a microSD storage extension is available, so you can expand as needed. The device will have a dual-camera setup, with a 13-megapixel wide angle sensor coupled with a 5MP selfie camera. Finally, the handset would also have a 4,230mAh battery with a 10-watt fast charger.

While the A16K has some subpar features, considering its release price of 6,999 Philippine pesos ($137), it could be a budget-friendly option for many users and may get a release in other markets. 

