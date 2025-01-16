This small gadget can clone your voice and help you speak a new language

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Vasco E1 is perfect for group translation Vasco’s gadget that can clone your voice

Vasco Electronics, a company specializing in translation technology since 2008, unveiled its latest innovations at the CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Building on its experience integrating AI into its products, Vasco introduced two new devices: the Vasco Translator E1 and the Vasco Translator Q1.

I had an opportunity to see both of them for myself, and if you’re looking for a dedicated language translator — including one that can actually clone your voice — these may be for you.

The Vasco E1 is perfect for group translation

The Vasco Translator E1, first announced at CES 2024, was released to the public at CES 2025 last week. This impressive device comes in a large clamshell charging case with two included earbuds, but users can pair even more at one time. The E1 introduces Vasco Audience Mode, which delivers multi-user support for up to 10 users, capable of simultaneously translating across 10 languages on all connected devices along with support for more than 50 languages.

One of the standout features of the E1 is its hands-free, touchless operation for one-on-one and group translation scenarios. Users can also switch seamlessly between two modes: earbud communication for discreet translations or audio sent to a loudspeaker for group settings. The device integrates with Apple or Android devices using the Vasco Connect app.

During my hands-on experience with the Translator E1, I was impressed by the build quality of the earbuds, which appeared to be top-notch. The included case, while large, felt very durable. A Vasco representative explained: “Our users often find themselves in situations where charging isn’t readily available, so we wanted to ensure they could rely on their device throughout their travels.” Although I didn’t get to experience the earbuds in use, the attention to detail in design was evident.

Available now, the Vasco Translator E1 is priced at $389 and can be paired with the Translator V4, which includes a pre-installed SIM card that offers unlimited lifetime data access for $589.

Vasco’s gadget that can clone your voice

Vasco’s second major announcement at CES 2025 is the Translator Q1, a device that resembles a smartphone in form factor but packs some impressive translation features. The Q1 comes with a built-in data SIM card with lifetime service included, ensuring users always have connectivity for translations as they travel the world.

One of the standout features of the Q1 is its Call Translator. Developed in response to customer feedback, this feature demonstrates Vasco’s commitment to listening to its users. The Call Translator uses VoIP technology via the included SIM card service to route calls through the device and translate in both directions. At the beginning of each call, the person on the receiving end is informed of the translation service before kicking into gear.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature of the Q1 is its voice cloning capability called My Voice. Users can create a digital virtual clone of their voice through a simple training process that involves reading a pre-written script for about 15 seconds. The training script also serves as an explicit opt-in for Vasco’s voice cloning process. Once trained, this digital clone is used to deliver translations in the user’s voice.

What sets this feature apart is its ability to maintain not just the timbre of the user’s voice but also to incorporate the accents and localized qualities of each language. Vasco says it’s not just about mimicking your voice but maintaining your personality across languages. Users can even switch the cloned voice to a different gender, a feature suggested by beta testers.

During my demo of the Translator Q1, I found the training process to be remarkably easy. I was surprised at how accurately the device replicated my voice after such a brief training session. Hearing my voice speaking Italian with a true-to-life Italian accent was a surreal experience.

It’s worth noting that all translation activity is sent to the cloud using the onboard SIM card and then back to the device for delivery. This process did result in noticeable latency during my demo, but Vasco acknowledged that this was impacted by the prototype state as well as poor conductibility in the halls of CES and assured me that this issue would be addressed before the product’s release this spring.

Vasco’s latest offerings at CES 2025 demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of translation technology. With the E1’s multi-user capabilities and the Q1’s innovative voice cloning feature, Vasco continues to break down language barriers and make global communication even more accessible.