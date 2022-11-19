Top 10 fastest-charging smartphones in the world, ranked

It could be argued that the smartphone space has seen fairly low technological advancements in recent times, but there’s no doubt that the fast-charging feature on phones has drastically improved.

Gone are the days when phones were put to charge overnight in order to be used during the day. The scenario is completely different now. With the kind of tech now available, phones can be completely charged in under 10 minutes. That may sound insane, but it’s true.

The credit for such revolutionary charging tech largely goes to Chinese smartphone makers, who have constantly been pushing boundaries to up the ante on their smartphones. On the other hand, smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung are yet to break through in this domain.

Until last year smartphones with 120-watt charging were the fastest, but now we have phones that can even support 200W charging. This list ranks the top 10 fastest-charging phones across the globe. Read ahead to find out about these devices and get blown away by their charging capabilities.

How were the phones ranked?

The charging data has been collected through various websites and YouTube videos, since none of mentioned fast-charging tech is available in the U.S. Also, keep in mind that the charging time varies depending on the conditions, so you may notice different results while conducting the test in person. In ranking these phones, we have calculated the capacity (mAh) of the battery charged per minute because of the varying battery capacity across the phones on the list.

10. iQOO 9T

The iQOO 9T might be sitting at the bottom of this list, but its charging tech is no slouch. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery, which iQOO claims can be charged in about 20 minutes through its 120W charging tech. When put to test, the phone manages to top up the battery in around 23 minutes. This is fairly impressive, especially considering flagship offerings from Apple and Samsung take more than an hour for a complete charge.

The iQOO 9T is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, it holds a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. You can get the iQOO at starting price of $609 (roughly).

Charging rate: 204 mAh per minute

9. Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship offering that directly competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro. The phone has a basic design, but the hardware on offer is pretty solid. It gets the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In the camera department, the device gets three 50MP sensors on the rear and a 32MP shooter at the front.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets its juice from a 4,600 mAh battery that can be charged with the supplied 120W HyperCharge fast charger. It takes around 24 minutes for the phone to get a full charge. However, with Boost mode turned on, it only takes about 21 minutes. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will set you back $999 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Charging rate: 219 mAh per minute

8. iQOO 9 Pro

The iQOO 9 Pro was released earlier this year with top-of-the-line hardware. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is equipped with a 50MP Samsung Isocell GN5 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 16MP portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom.

The device is one of the fastest among 120W charging phones. It lives up to its claimed charging by topping the 4,700 mAh battery in about 20 mins. The iQOO 9 Pro can be purchased for 59990 INR (roughly $743)

Charging rate: 235 mAh per minute

7. Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme GT Neo 3 was the world’s first commercially available smartphone to get 150W fast charging. It was demoed at Mobile World Congress 2022 and released a few months later. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset clocked at 2.8GHz. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There’s a 50MP triple camera system on the rear and a 16MP selfie camera.

The Realme GT Neo 3 uses UltraDart charging to charge the 4,500 mAh battery inside. It’s claimed that the device can completely charge in about 17 minutes with the 150W charger. Charing time from 0 100% comes closer to 19 minutes in real-world use, which is pretty close to the claim made. The Realme GT Neo 3 sells for 600 British pound (roughly $700).

Charging rate: 237 mAh per minute

6. Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in the second half of 2021, but it still remains one of the fastest-charging phones in the world. The phone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, the Xiaomi 11T Pro gets a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there’s a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro packs a big 5,000 mAh battery which can be charged by the company’s 120W HyperCharge tech. It was found that the phone charges from 0 to 100% in about 21 minutes. Interestingly, the 5,000 mAh battery is split into two halves in order to prevent the phone from excessive heating. This fast-charging device from Xiaomi starts at 599 British pounds (roughly $700)

Charging rate: 238 mAh per minute

5. OnePlus 10R

OnePlus entered ultrafast charging territory with the OnePlus 10R. The device supports 150W charging, which, according to OnePlus, can charge your device completely in about 17 minutes. This is nearly true, as the device is able to charge the 4,500 mAh in about 18 minutes in multiple tests.

The OnePlus 10R sits right between the Nord and the flagship OnePlus phones. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset clocked at 2.85GHz. The phone packs a triple rear camera system including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The OnePlus 9R is sold in select markets, including India, where it is available with a starting price of 38,999 rupees (roughly $485)

Charging rate: 250 mAh per minute

4. OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T is the fastest-charging phone available in the U.S. Unlike the OnePlus 10R, this phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The phone is offered in two configurations, with the top model getting up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, the phone features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The OnePlus 10T is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery that can be charged in about 19 minutes with the supplied 160W SuperVOOC charger. The brand advertises a charging time of about 19 minutes, and the phone manages that on most occasions. While it supports 150W charging, the situation is slightly complicated in the U.S. Here, you can only charge at 125W due to the limitations of the AC power outlet. The OnePlus 10T can be purchased for $650 in the U.S.

Charging rate: 252 mAh per minute

3. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is the only gaming phone that makes our list of fastest-charging phones. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The phone has a dedicated Red Core 1 gaming chip to improve gaming-related tasks. In terms of cameras, the phone gets a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The Red Magic 7 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 135W charging — but the company only supplies a 65W charger in the box. In the charging test, it was found that the device can be topped up in about 18 minutes with a supported charger. Buying the Nubia Redmi Magic 7 Pro is a costly affair since it starts at $799.

Charging rate: 277 mAh per minute

2. iQOO 10 Pro

A few months ago, the iQOO 10 Pro was the fastest-charging phone in the world — but now it has slipped to the second spot. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and paired with a dedicated V1 Plus (ISP). You can get the iQOO 10 Pro in three options, with the top model boasting 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The iQOO 10 Pro rocks a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP GN5 primary sensor, a 50MP secondary lens with 150-degree FOV, and a 14.6MP sensor with up to 40X digital zoom. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies.

The iQOO 10 Pro brings 200W fast charging, which is expected to charge the 4,700 mAh battery in a span of 10 minutes. Charging tests performed by multiple YouTubers reveal that iQOO’s claim isn’t true. In the real world, the smartphone takes around 13 mins 30 seconds — a good 3 minutes more than the advertised time. Thankfully, the 200W GaN charger is covered in the asking price, which is 4999 yuan (roughly $471).

Charging rate: 348 mAh per minute

1. Redmi Note 12 Explorer

Xiaomi’s newly launched smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 Explorer, earns the top spot on our list of fastest-charging phones. It brings 210W charging — the fastest on any phone to date. Although charging is the major highlight of this device, it doesn’t fall short on the rest of the hardware. The Note 12 Explorer is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There’s a 200MP triple camera system on the rear and a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 12 Explorer packs a 4,300 mAh battery that can be charged to 66% in five minutes and up to 100% in about nine minutes. The folks at Charger Labs put the device to the test to verify this claim. In their test, it was found that the device took around 10 minutes and 10 seconds for a complete charge. The max charging output recorded was 184W, while the peak temperature went up to 43.3 Celsius. The Redmi Note 12 Explorer starts at 2799 yuan (roughly 383$). However, you’ll never be able to buy one in the U.S.

Charging rate: 430 mAh per minute

