Twitter now lets you pin DMs, and here’s how to do it

Trevor Mogg
By

Twitter for iOS, Android, and web now lets you pin as many as six DMs to the top of your inbox.

Until now, the feature was only available to Twitter Blue users who have to hand over a monthly fee of $3 for extra goodies, but now the pinning feature is open to everyone on Twitter.

With so many other apps already offering the ability to pin messages, the only surprising thing about Twitter’s new feature is that it’s taken this long for the company to roll it out. But roll it out it has.

The ability to pin DMs allows you to organize your messages a little better and place those that are important to you in a more easy-to-find place.

How to pin Twitter DMs

It’s really simple. For mobile, just tap on your messages button at the bottom right of the display, select a message you want to pin, slide right, and tap on the pin that appears. It’ll then magically shift to the top of your inbox in a “pinned conversations” section so you can find it more easily later. An animation from Twitter also shows how it’s done …

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.

Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ

&mdash; Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

Twitter has been showing DMs some love over the last year as it seeks to boost its usage. Changes have included the ability to send a tweet to up to 20 people separately rather than as a group, as was the case before. “No more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a tweet to multiple people,” Twitter said when it launched the feature.

In other recent Twitter developments away from DMs, the platform this week introduced a new “automated” label for “good” bot accounts, a move designed to help users sort good automated content from the bad stuff.

Earlier this month it also started testing variable playback speeds for video content and voice tweets. If the feature goes live for everyone, you’ll be able to choose from a range of playback speeds, starting at 0.25x for slower replay and increasing in 0.25x increments until you hit the maximum speed that’s twice as fast as the original.

