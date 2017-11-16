Want to look awesome while live-streaming? The Asus ZenFone V Live can help

If you’re worried about your appearance while hosting those live-streams, you might want to pick up the V Live, the new addition to the Asus ZenFone lineup that’s exclusive to Verizon. The device has a built-in “Beautification” tool to make you look better while live on social media.

Built-in Live Beautification

The ZenFone Live V has built-in Live Beautification for Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. It allows you to adjust and control your facial features, along with your complexion and any skin blemishes.

Regardless of the conditions, the device can apparently provide low-light performance with the rear-camera and clear, detailed live-streaming via the front-facing camera.

The Asus PixelMaster camera also features low-light, beautification, depth of field, panorama, and more.

Design

The Zenfone V Live has a full metal body, with curved edges and thicker bezels on the top and bottom. There’s only one color option available — black. But the back of the device is a dark gray.

Both the earpiece and speaker reside at the top of the device. On the right, you’ll find the power button and volume rocker.

Specs and screen

The device features a 5-inch HD display with curved 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. On the bottom, there’s USB Type-C port for charging. As for security, there’s a fingerprint reader located on the front of the device. On the back, there’s a vertical rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Under the hood, is a Snapdragon 425 processor and Adreno 308 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. There’s also a SIM tray with a spot for a micro-SD card of up to 128GB for expandable storage.

As far as software goes, it runs Android Nougat 7.1.1, which is Google’s mobile operating system from 2016. The company has released another one since then, known as Android Oreo.

Price and availability

The Zenfone V Live is available exclusively on Verizon. It’s already hit shelves for $7 per month for 24 months on the Verizon device payment plan. You can purchase it through Verizon’s website or at Verizon’s retail locations.