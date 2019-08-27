Verizon is finally turning on spam-call filtering by default

Verizon is finally getting serious about the fight against spam calls. The company has announced that it will soon enable spam call filtering by default, starting with a few select Android smartphones, and following AT&T’s lead. The new tech was available to customers earlier this year, but it wasn’t switched on by default — so unless customers opted in, they wouldn’t get spam filtering.

According to Verizon, there are a few levels of filtering. Phone numbers that have been reported as fraudulent will get automatically blocked and sent to voicemail, while other numbers that might not necessarily be spam will get a “potential spam” label on the phone when there’s an incoming call. If you get a call from a phone number in your contacts list, it will get let through automatically. Customers can choose to block all international calls, too — as many spam calls originate overseas.

“We know our customers are sick and tired of the endless onslaught of robocalls. Let me be clear: I am too,” said Ronan Dunne, Verizon executive vice president, in a statement. “Our team is committed to developing and enhancing the tools that will help bring relief to our customers. This is another major step in that process.”

As mentioned, not all phones will get the tech right away, but a solid selection of Android devices will. According to a report from The Verge, the rollout will be staggered, and new devices will be added to the list every week. iPhone users can take advantage of the tech, but like before, they’ll have to download the Verizon Call Filter app and manually enable the feature.

You can check out the initial list of supported phones below.

Asus ZenFone V

Asus ZenFone V Live

HTC 10

Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2

LG G5

LG G6

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ

LG V20

LG V30

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Motorola G6

Motorola G7 Power

Motorola Moto E5 Play (Postpaid)

Motorola Z Droid

Motorola Z Force

Motorola Z Play

Motorola Z2 Force

Motorola Z2 Play

Motorola Z3

Motorola Z4

Palm Palm (standalone version only)

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung J3 Eclipse

Samsung J3 V 3rd Gen

Samsung J7 V

Samsung J7 V 2nd Gen

Samsung Note 8

Samsung Note 9

Sonim XP8

Editors' Recommendations