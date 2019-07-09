Digital Trends
Mobile

AT&T is the first carrier to turn on spam call blocking by default

Christian de Looper
By

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been making killing robocalls a priority, and it looks like carriers are finally jumping on board with the push. AT&T has announced that it will now offer free and automatic fraud blocking and spam warnings to customers, essentially helping ensure that AT&T customers will get fewer robocalls.

The new service will roll out to customers over the next few months and will be enabled by default, so customers won’t have to turn anything on in order to get the robocall blocking feature. It will be included in most lines automatically, and once it’s turned on you’ll get a text message to notify you that it has been turned on for your line. Alternatively, instead of waiting for the feature to roll out, you can download the AT&T Call Protect app, which is available on Android and iOS, or turn it on in account settings.

AT&T isn’t the first to offer spam call blocking, but it looks to be the first to offer the service by default. Other carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon offer spam call blocking, but customers usually have to turn the feature on themselves.

Of course, AT&T likely wouldn’t have turned on the feature by default without the FCC’s support. In June, the FCC ruled that carriers could enable spam call blocking by default. Previously, carriers were likely nervous about legal reparations for enabling call blocking by default. Why? Well, carriers didn’t want to get sued if they accidentally blocked a call that wasn’t a spam call.

“The FCC has been a tremendous partner in the war on robocalls,” said Joan Marsh, executive vice president of regulatory and state external affairs for AT&T Communications, in a statement. “The Commission’s recent action builds on a yearslong effort to enable broader adoption of call-blocking tools and allow providers to better protect their customers and networks. AT&T remains committed to working with our government and industry partners in the ongoing battle against unwanted and illegal robocalls.”

Blocking robocalls is likely to be a difficult task for carriers. The fact is that not all robocalls are necessarily bad. Some people, for example, might want a robocall reminding them of an appointment with Comcast the next day, but not want a call for a Comcast payment reminder — which may come from the same number.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
android q wish list
Mobile

Over 1,000 Android apps are collecting user data without permission

According to a new report, around 1,325 Android apps collect user location and phone identifier data even without the user's permission. According to Google, a fix to the issue won't be released until Android Q.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited to a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best-video-app-feature-image
Mobile

Smartphone videos are often forgotten, but these apps make your movies memorable

Most modern smartphones can capture video footage at 4K resolution and such footage benefits from a mobile editor with pro-level features that is easy enough for novices to use and learn. Here are the best video editing apps for you to try.
Posted By Jackie Dove
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei's Android alternative will be faster than Android, according to its CEO

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review
Mobile

The best Android tablets will make your iPad friends envious

There are lots of Android tablets, but few are worthy of recommendation. Picking the right one should come down to more than just price. Here are the best Android tablets available, whether you want a gorgeous display or processing power.
Posted By Simon Hill
cell phone companies stop robocalls after fcc vote robo calls header
Mobile

The FCC is going after international robocallers with new measure

The FCC wants to take on the robocalls issue in the U.S. head-on. FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced a measure to ban international robocalls and malicious text messages that spoof caller IDs to appear as local calls and texts.
Posted By Christian de Looper
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet
Cars

Waymo explores perks for riders to set its robo-taxi service apart from rivals

With more than 60,000 autonomous vehicles on order, Waymo has big plans to expand its robo-taxi service. It's also thinking seriously about incentives that it can offer riders to persuade them to hop inside its cars.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
why are people in japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere car trevor mogg
Cars

Why are people in Japan renting cars but not driving them anywhere?

App-based car-sharing services where you can rent a vehicle for a short period of time are becoming increasingly popular in Japan. But some operators have recently noticed that more and more people aren't going anywhere in them.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ibm folding smartwatch news concept
Wearables

Forget the Galaxy Fold, we want IBM’s unbelievable folding smartwatch

Folding smartphones haven’t even properly arrived and they've already been surpassed in desirability by a folding smartwatch from IBM that goes from having a single small screen to a mini tablet on your wrist. It’s unlike anything…
Posted By Andy Boxall
qualcomm snapdragon x20 sign poster name logo hq headquarters 02
Mobile

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 brings high-tech features to budget phones

Qualcomm has taken the wraps off of the new Snapdragon 215 chipset, aimed at bringing premium features like dual camera sensor support to budget handsets. The chipset will likely be featured in phones in the sub-$200 price range.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iphone 6s screen protectors 3d touch
Mobile

iPhone rumor says 2019 models will make 3D Touch a thing of the past

Apple may remove pressure-sensitive screens from the next generation of iPhone models, bringing about the end of 3D Touch. Rumors of the change have spread for months, but the functionality may live on in a different way.
Posted By Andy Boxall
How to use Google Translate
Mobile

Get a grip on the lingo wherever you are with the Google Translate app

The ability to translate written text or the spoken word with the phone in your pocket is incredibly useful, and it’s completely free. Read our guide on how to use the Google Translate app for conversations, image translations, and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen