The Vivo V15 Pro comes with the world’s first 32MP pop-up camera

In a world where ever-decreasing bezels battle against front-facing selfie cameras, manufacturers have usually found only two ways to bring the two together — the divisive notch, or the more recent punch-hole display. But there is a third way, and it’s a method Vivo specializes in — the mechanical pop-up camera. Vivo is releasing the midrange V15 Pro and V15 with an A.I.-powered triple lens camera system, a pop-up selfie camera with an impressive 32-megapixel lens, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While the phones haven’t yet been officially announced — the official reveal is set for an event on February 20 — there’s a fair amount we know about these devices already. A lot of it comes from Vivo’s own marketing, and it has been very happy to highlight the “world’s first” 32-megapixel pop-up camera that functions as the device’s front-facing selfie shooter. Other marketing has made it clear there will be differences between the V15 and the V15 Pro, but it’s currently unclear whether that means the pop-up camera or the 32-megapixel lens.

These videos also give us a very clear image of the phone’s design — and simply put, it’s gorgeous. Thanks to the pop-up design, the front of both phones contains very little bezel, and is almost all screen. Leaks of the V15 Pro say that model will sport a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display running a Full HD+ resolution, and that screen takes up the entirety of the front of the device, and seemingly also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Specs for each device aren’t quite set in stone. Most rumors agree on the V15 Pro coming with the Snapdragon 675, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage with the option for MicroSD expansion. A hefty 3,700mAh battery is also expected. Specs for the V15 haven’t been leaked at all, but we expect to see a slight downgrade in specs compared to the Pro model.

The Vivio V15 and V15 Pro are both expected to launch at the February 20 event, with availability and pricing announced at the same time. We don’t currently anticipate seeing this phone make it to the U.S., but leaked prices suggest the phones will fall somewhere between 20,000 Indian rupees (~$280) and 25,000 Indian rupees (~$350).