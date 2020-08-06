Watch Samsung’s official Galaxy Note 20 Ultra unboxing video

Samsung has just released the official unboxing video for its new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphone.

The slickly produced presentation shows off the shiny new handset in all of its carefully manufactured glory, while at the same time detailing everything else that you’ll find when you dive inside the box.

As the video reveals, buyers of the new 5G handset will also receive the S Pen, a pair of AKG earphones, a travel adapter, a data cable, a set of spare eartips, an ejection pin for the SIM/Micro SD tray, and a Quick Start Guide.

It’s a whopper

A phone so big that there may be no pants in the world with a pocket large enough to hold it, the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a camera module with a 108-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom. The selfie camera, housed in a hole-punch notch at the top center of the display, will capture your toothy grin at 10 megapixels, while video enthusiasts can use the device to shoot movies at up to 8K resolution.

The Note 20 Ultra, which comes in bronze, black, and white, tips the scales at 208 grams (7.3 ounces), and includes a 4,500 mAh battery offering fast charging to 50% capacity after 30 minutes.

Starting at $1,299 for 128GB of storage (expandable to 1 terabyte) and 12GB of RAM, the Note 20 Ultra will be available from August 21, with pre-orders beginning on August 6.

To learn more about Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, be sure to check out Digital Trends’ hands-on review that tells you everything you need to know about the device.

