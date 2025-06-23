 Skip to main content
Honor claims the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 won’t beat its thinnest foldable phone

We now know exactly how thin the Honor Magic V5 is

By
A top down view of the folded Honor Magic V3, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Honor Magic V3 (left), Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’ve already been told the upcoming Honor Magic V5 will be the world’s thinnest foldable phone, and now we have the measurement to prove it.

The Honor Magic V5 will measure 8.8mm folded (via Bloomberg), making it 0.1mm thinner than the current world’s thinnest foldable, the Oppo Find N5, and 0.4mm thinner than the handset it’s replacing – the Magic V3 (Honor is skipping ‘4’ and moving straight to ‘5’).

It’s worth noting that measurement doesn’t include the phone’s camera bump. Still, it means the Magic V5 isn’t that much thicker than Galaxy S25 Ultra (8.2mm) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (8.3mm) – neither of which are foldable phones. The V5 should be a foldable you can slip comfortably into a pocket without it feeling excessive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know so far

Honor will officially launch the Magic V5 on July 2 in China, but it might face immediate competition from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and Z Flip 7), with reports suggesting its introduction is just weeks away.

However, Honor is confident it won’t be beaten for thinness, saying “while Samsung has been hinting at a thinner Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Magic V5 is expected to retain its title as the world’s thinnest foldable device throughout 2025.”

World’s Slimmest Foldable is Back

The new HONOR Magic V5 retains its crown as the world’s thinnest and lightest inward foldable smartphone, all while packing top-tier power and durability.@honorglobal #HONORMagicV5 #WorldsThinnest #HandsOn pic.twitter.com/H0XVH6wcr2

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) June 23, 2025

Will Samsung come close?

Samsung has also been teasing its next foldable, claiming “the newest Galaxy Z series is the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet” – although according to Honor it’s not going to be slimmer than 8.8mm (when folded).

This does tally with rumors dating back to February, when an Android Headlines report suggested the Z Fold 7 would measure 9.5mm folded and 4.5mm when unfolded. It could be even slimmer though, with a SamMobile report from May suggesting the Z Fold 7 would be 9mm folded, 4.54mm unfolded.

If accurate, those figures are a major improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is 12.1mm folded and 5.6mm unfolded, yet the Z Fold 7 would still be thicker than the Magic V5 and the Find N5.

We’ve also been given our first look of the V5 in person – check out our initial snaps of the phone on Instagram.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
