What to expect from Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ event on March 23

Nothing, a tech startup founded by one of the original founders of OnePlus, will be holding an event on Wednesday, March 23 where it plans to unveil its future road map for its products. So far, the company has launched a pair of wireless earbuds that impressed, and now it may even tease a new Android smartphone based on clues in its press release.

How to watch the Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ event on Wednesday

It’s 2022, so if you guessed the event would be livestreamed, you can take a free cookie from your local cookie jar. It’ll be live from Nothings’ site at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. It’s also being streamed on YouTube, so you don’t actually have to load up Nothing’s site to join in on the fun,

What do we expect from Nothing’s event?

We expect almost nothing, literally, from this event. The company has billed this as a platform where it plans to showcase what it wants to launch or the areas it wants to go, so any launch would play second to the event’s main aims. There are some clues, however, that something might be in the works. Nothing has proudly showed off its partnership with Qualcomm, hinting that a phone might be on the way. Sure, Qualcomm also makes chips for tablets and laptops, but there are many, larger companies unsuccessfully trying to nail either Android tablets or ARM chips in laptops. Nothing diving into the deep end at its inception would be ill-advised for a company. Regardless, whispers that Nothing showed off its Android phone at Mobile World Congress this year abound, so there’s a very strong likelihood that this — with perhaps a slew of accessories — might be what the company plans to show off.

The interest in Nothing comes from its origins as a spiritual successor of two Android brands, one by way of CEO Carl Pei, the other by acquisition. It evokes the original never-settle ethos of OnePlus prior to its Oppoification, and the bright-eyed innovation of Andy Rubin’s Essential. Whether Nothing manages to write a different ending to that story will, of course, depend on how tomorrow goes.

