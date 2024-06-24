 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s what the Windows Phone would look like in 2024 if Microsoft had never killed it

By
Windows phone mockup 2024.
Proloy Karmakar

You probably haven’t thought about Windows phones in a while. After all, why would you? The last Windows Phone handset to be released was the Microsoft Lumia 650 in 2016, so it’s been a good eight years since anyone has been able to buy one. But that doesn’t mean that Windows phones don’t still have a cult following, and one of those followers, Proloy Karmakar, came up with a pretty interesting mock-up on X (formerly Twitter) of what a Windows phone might look like today.

Hey everyone! 🎉 Ever wondered what Windows Mobile would look like in 2024? I&#39;ve reimagined it, and it&#39;s more innovative than ever! Check out the figma community link in the end 🌟

A Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/uQc2P6YaHG

&mdash; Proloy Karmakar (@proloyoncloud) June 21, 2024

In the mock-up above, you can see the classic tile layout with a modernized interface that seems inspired by the design language of Windows 11. There’s a new set of app icons that seem pulled directly off a desktop, along with widgets that Microsoft really began to spearhead on phones and now incorporates into Windows 11. Naturally, you get all the default Microsoft apps that you can get on the desktop, including the Microsoft Store, Calculator, Control Panel. Photos, and others.

Recommended Videos

Home ScreenSwipe left to view your feed. Swipe up to open the app drawer. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/fltfvqRIH3

&mdash; Proloy Karmakar (@proloyoncloud) June 21, 2024

A couple of interesting things to call attention to is that there’s a dedicated Copilot app in the mock-up, which would almost certainly be the case if Microsoft released a Windows phone in 2024, especially with all the fuss happening around Google Gemini and Apple Intelligence, not to mention the new Copilot+ PCs.

We can also imagine that a Windows Phone in 2024 would have a big productivity angle and incorporate the multitasking and stylus features that Microsoft attempted with the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. Then there’s the gaming side of things — we wouldn’t be surprised if the theoretical Windows phone doubled as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gaming handheld, letting you stream games on the go. Technically, you can do this on Android and Apple phones already, but it’s almost certain that Microsoft would have made it a big part of the branding.

Overall, this is a pretty interesting look at what a Windows phone might look like today if Microsoft was still interested in making them. If you want to take a closer look at the mock-ups, they’re available in high quality on Figma.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
Android is getting an AI overhaul. Here’s what it looks like
Android 15 on stage at Google I/O 2024.

At Google I/O 2024, Google has shown off a lot of new improvements coming to Android, thanks to Gemini. With Gemini, Android will be aware of the context on the screen in a variety of scenarios, which will make your life a lot easier. At least, according to Google.

Circle to Search, which was first shown off during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year, will be getting some new enhancements. Now, Circle to Search will be a great new study buddy for students. Why? Because it will be able to help with homework, like physics and math. You can simply circle a prompt on the screen, and it will give you step-by-step instructions on how to solve it.

Read more
Motorola’s next folding phone just leaked. Here’s what it looks like
The Motorola Razr Plus with its cover screen on, showing the home page.

The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola is apparently ready with a foldable phone refresh for 2024, but it may not be much of a literal refresh if you’re concerned about aesthetics. Website 91Mobiles has leaked what the outlet claims to be “live images” of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra following its appearance in a regulatory database.

Read more
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses triple their recording time
A pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses on a table.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are still among our favorite new devices of the past year or so, as they combine surprisingly good open-ear headphones (or speakers, we suppose) with a built-in 12MP camera and a slew of integrated features. And they just got another major update.

Chief among the changes in Version 6.0 is the ability to record video up to 3 minutes long. That's a huge increase over the previous limit of 1 minute. One minor catch here: Even after the update, the default recording time is still set to 60 seconds. So you'll need to go into the camera section of the settings and adjust the video length if you want to use the longer limit.

Read more