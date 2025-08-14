X outage: the social network briefly went down, but it’s now returned

Social network X had a brief outage today, August 14. It came after Facebook faced issues earlier the same day.

Initial report volumes suggested X was experiencing a much larger problem, and for a short while we were unable to load our timeline or post, with users also reporting issues with X’s Grok AI.

However, whatever it was causing the issues appear to be resolved quickly as the service returned within an hour of the first reports.

The good news for X is this momentary blip is nothing like the major outage it experienced earlier this year, with a significant event back in March hampering the site for two days.

X outage: what happened?

8:40am PT: X appears to be operating as expected again

X appears to be operating as expected again 8:30am PT : reports of issues start to dip, X appears to be back

: reports of issues start to dip, X appears to be back 8:06am PT : reports peak at over 18,000

: reports peak at over 18,000 7:50am PT: reports that X is down start to spike on Downdetector

X outage: as it happened

Last updated August 14, 2025 8:20 AM