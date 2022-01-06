Xiaomi has taken wraps off its first non-flagship smartphones of 2022: The Xiaomi 11i and 11i Hypercharge. Both phones have nearly identical specifications, with the only difference being 120W fast charging on the former and more battery capacity on the latter. According to the company, the 11i Hypercharge’s 120W speed can charge it from zero to full in 15 minutes.

The Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate alongside offering 395 ppi of pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes equipped with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card).

On the optics front, you get a triple rear camera setup that is led by a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.89 lens. It sits alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front lies a 16MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell lithium polymer battery that supports 120W fast charging. Moreover, you get a compatible charger in the box. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 204-gram phone comes in a glass body and has IP53 certification for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i has all of the same specifications, except the battery and fast charging. The 11i packs a single-cell 5,160mAh battery that supports a maximum of 67W charging It is priced at 24,999 Indian rupees, while the Hypercharge variant starts at 26,999 Indian rupees. While there is no word on global availability at the moment, Xiaomi often rebadges its “i”-branded phones to sell in non-Asian markets. The 11i, for instance, is strikingly similar to the Redmi Note 11-series which have been tipped for a European launch.

