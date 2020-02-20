The best waterproof cases for the iPhone 11 Pro

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is the smallest of the iPhone 11 range, but you’d be a fool to assume that means it’s the least of the latest trio of iPhones. The iPhone 11 Pro is equipped with the powerful A13 Bionic processor, and the tech underlying the 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED is just as impressive its larger brethren. The stainless steel frame is just as strong as the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and it comes with an IP68-rating for dust and water-resistance. It’s an impressive package for sure, but like everything, it has its limits.

The IP68-rating allows the iPhone 11 Pro to be fully immersed in fresh water and survive to tell the tale, but only for 30 minutes and up to 4 meters deep. While that might insulate it against slips into the pool or the bath, you’re still going to want stronger protection if your iPhone is going to be immersed for longer. That’s where waterproof cases come in, adding extra waterproofing to make sure your phone is able to survive. We’ve covered the best iPhone 11 Pro cases before, but the cases on this list don’t just protect against bumps and scratches, they extend or reinforce the iPhone’s water resistance. These are the best iPhone 11 Pro waterproof cases.

Waterproof cases suffer from defects like everything else, so for your peace of mind, make sure to test the case before use. To do so, assemble the case without your iPhone inside, and then lay it inside a pool of water for at least 30 minutes. Then check the interior for ingress.



Catalyst Waterproof Case

If you’re looking to take your iPhone into deep water, check out Catalyst’s waterproof case. The complete waterproof seal allows you to take your iPhone into much deeper water than before, with waterproofing tested up to 33 feet (10 meters). A rotating switch allows you to keep using your mute switch, while plugs and button covers ensure all-around protection against ingress. There’s a good amount of normal protection here too, thanks to the tough polycarbonate build that protects against drops up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). The red trim adds a bold style, the case is easy to put on and remove, and it even works with wireless chargers, so you can quickly juice it up between dips. The price is a major downside though, as it’s a lot of money — but it’s a whole lot cheaper than a new iPhone.

$90 from Catalyst

Hitcase Pro

The Hitcase Pro is a waterproof case that offers equally impressive protection against other hazards. It’s made from tough anodized aluminum and has been drop-proofed up to an incredible 16 feet (5 meters) and is MIL-SPEC shock rated. It’s waterproof up to 33 feet (10 meters), making it suitable for all underwater activities up to deep dives, and the sealing technology makes it easy to get your phone in and out of the waterproof enclosure. It’s also compatible with Hitcase’s range of lenses and mounts for handlebars, cars, and more. The downside? Well, it’s extremely expensive, and right now, it’s quite hard to get a hold of, since it’s sold out. But if you can afford to wait, this is worth waiting for.

Lifeproof Fre Case

Lifeproof is a big name for protection against a variety of environments, and the Fre is its top-of-the-line case for pure protection. It’s resistant against dirt, snow, water, and drops, making it a great choice for a number of different activities. Waterproofing isn’t quite as bulletproof as other cases, as it’s only tested up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for an hour, but think of it as further protection rather than an upgrade and you’ll be alright. While it’s not the case for extended snorkeling trips, this is a solid case that lends itself well to an owner who likes to dabble in a range of extreme activities. However, you’ll be digging deep into your pocket for this one too.

$91 from Lifeproof

Ghostek Nautical 2 Case

Ghostek is another name with a strong pedigree for protection, and the Nautical 2 is its waterproof case for the iPhone 11 Pro. It’s well waterproofed, and supports full immersion in water for up to an hour down to 20 feet (6 meters) in depth. The polycarbonate frame is resistant to other damage too, while the built-in screen protector around the front seals the case and keeps your display safe. It’s drop-tested up to 6 feet (2 meters), and it comes with access to all your features and ports, including Face ID. While it’s still an investment, this is definitely a case you can put on and use during your daily life, as well as on your adventures.

$55 from Mobile Fun

Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch

A case built for your device is flashy, but if you’re looking for a cheap but effective solution, this pouch is excellent. It’s easy to use — just slip your phone into the pouch, seal the top, and use your phone as usual through the clear and flexible plastic cover. It fits phones with screens up to 6.8 inches in size, and has an effective waterproof depth of 100 feet. There’s a clear window on the back, so you can keep using your phone’s camera while it’s inside, and it even comes with a neck lanyard so you can keep your phone extra safe. It’s certainly not the most stylish, and you’ll only use it while in the water, but this is a great budget option.

Editors' Recommendations