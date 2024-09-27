You can play Space Invaders on this crazy retro smartwatch

Who wants an Apple Watch Series 10 when you can have a smartwatch that celebrates the classic arcade game Space Invaders on it? If you’re leaning towards the second option, then head over to crowdfunding platform Kickstarter where you’ll find the wearable of your dreams. It’s called the Space Invaders: My Play Watch, and it takes smartwatches in a fun new direction.

The name gives the Space Invaders: My Play Watch’s special feature away. It has a version of Space Invaders installed that’s specially designed to be played using the watch’s tiny touchscreen and the rotating crown, and it has been created in partnership with Taito, the video game company behind the groundbreaking original.

While we cheekily pitched it as an alternative to the Apple Watch, that’s not really what the Space Invaders watch is all about. Jeff Hardy, co-founder of My Play Watch, says in the press release, “We’re not competing with your phone-linked smartwatch. Our vision was to create a stylish, functional wearable that allows Space Invaders fans to wear their passion while experiencing both a simple gaming experience and essential modern features.”

Play Space Invaders on your wrist

What about the features? You look at a 1.86-inch touchscreen set inside a modestly sized case that’s 11mm thick, and it’s attached to one of four different 22mm bands, each with a unique Space Invaders design. Unsurprisingly these days, the My Play Watch doesn’t have a round case, but is instead highly reminiscent of the Apple Watch with its rectangular case shape.

It does not seem to require a connection to your phone at all, so there’s no accompanying app, and rather than being a downside this indicates the battery life should be decent. However, there’s no mention of how long we should expect it to last in the Kickstarter blurb, or how it’s recharged either. Interestingly, the Space Invaders: My Play Watch does have fitness tracking capabilities, and a heart rate monitor is visible on the back. When you’re not playing Space Invaders, the watch shows the time on a variety of different Space Invaders-themed faces.

The Space Invaders: My Play Watch can be backed on Kickstarter for $75 with your choice of band design, or you can spend $200 to get all the bands along with the watch. The campaign has already reached its target, and the watch is expected to ship in December. As with all crowdfunding campaigns, there are risks involved that may mean a delay in shipping or even a cancellation of the project entirely. It’s also frustrating that the technical aspects of the watch — from the battery life to the screen resolution and the operating system — are entirely missing from the description.

My Play Watch wants the Space Invaders watch to be the first in a line of similar models, all celebrating different games or entertainment franchises, set to be released over the next year. It’s not the first watch we’ve seen with a Space Invaders theme either, with Timex introducing a Space Invaders watch in 2022, but without the option to play the game.