 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You can play Space Invaders on this crazy retro smartwatch

By
Promotional images of the Space Invaders: My Play Watch smartwatch.
My Play Watch

Who wants an Apple Watch Series 10 when you can have a smartwatch that celebrates the classic arcade game Space Invaders on it? If you’re leaning towards the second option, then head over to crowdfunding platform Kickstarter where you’ll find the wearable of your dreams. It’s called the Space Invaders: My Play Watch, and it takes smartwatches in a fun new direction.

The name gives the Space Invaders: My Play Watch’s special feature away. It has a version of Space Invaders installed that’s specially designed to be played using the watch’s tiny touchscreen and the rotating crown, and it has been created in partnership with Taito, the video game company behind the groundbreaking original.

Recommended Videos

While we cheekily pitched it as an alternative to the Apple Watch, that’s not really what the Space Invaders watch is all about. Jeff Hardy, co-founder of My Play Watch, says in the press release, “We’re not competing with your phone-linked smartwatch. Our vision was to create a stylish, functional wearable that allows Space Invaders fans to wear their passion while experiencing both a simple gaming experience and essential modern features.”

Related

Play Space Invaders on your wrist

Promotional images of the Space Invaders: My Play Watch smartwatch.
My Play Watch

What about the features? You look at a 1.86-inch touchscreen set inside a modestly sized case that’s 11mm thick, and it’s attached to one of four different 22mm bands, each with a unique Space Invaders design. Unsurprisingly these days, the My Play Watch doesn’t have a round case, but is instead highly reminiscent of the Apple Watch with its rectangular case shape.

It does not seem to require a connection to your phone at all, so there’s no accompanying app, and rather than being a downside this indicates the battery life should be decent. However, there’s no mention of how long we should expect it to last in the Kickstarter blurb, or how it’s recharged either. Interestingly, the Space Invaders: My Play Watch does have fitness tracking capabilities, and a heart rate monitor is visible on the back. When you’re not playing Space Invaders, the watch shows the time on a variety of different Space Invaders-themed faces.

The Space Invaders: My Play Watch can be backed on Kickstarter for $75 with your choice of band design, or you can spend $200 to get all the bands along with the watch. The campaign has already reached its target, and the watch is expected to ship in December. As with all crowdfunding campaigns, there are risks involved that may mean a delay in shipping or even a cancellation of the project entirely. It’s also frustrating that the technical aspects of the watch — from the battery life to the screen resolution and the operating system — are entirely missing from the description.

My Play Watch wants the Space Invaders watch to be the first in a line of similar models, all celebrating different games or entertainment franchises, set to be released over the next year. It’s not the first watch we’ve seen with a Space Invaders theme either, with Timex introducing a Space Invaders watch in 2022, but without the option to play the game.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
This is my favorite puzzle game of the year, and you can play it via Netflix
arranger impressions best puzzle games 2024 enemy

This has been a particularly great year for puzzle games. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes and the recent remake of Riven offer up some mind-bending puzzles to solve, while games like Isles of Sea and Sky and Mars After Midnight find an innovative gameplay conceit and explore the concept to its fullest. The latter type of puzzle game I described tends to be more appealing to me, and a new game launching this week checked off all the right boxes for me. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure from developer Furniture & Mattress is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Switch on July 25, but you can play it on mobile at no extra charge if you're a Netflix subscriber.

Arranger is a grid-based puzzle game where the world is made up of tiles, and players slide them around as they move. It's one of those genius gameplay concepts that has existed in bits and pieces in other games, but has never been explored to its fullest like this before. Arranger does just that while telling a coming-of-age story that emotionally ties back into that gameplay mechanic. It's my favorite puzzle game in a year that has already been outstanding for the genre, and a must-play for fans of the genre.
Putting the right pieces into place
Arranger creates the perfect setup for a game where players must arrange and move tiles. It's a coming-of-age story about a girl named Jemma who was abandoned and left to grow up in a village when she was younger. Unlike the people around her, she can see and move the world, which is split up into floor tiles. That causes issues. Everyone in her hometown seems to want her to leave, and she does so after accidentally awakening some static, a mysterious, controlling substance, in a cave right outside of town. Throughout Arranger, Jemma explores the outside world and learns more about her origins and why this static has overtaken the world.

Read more
You can prepare for Dragon Age: The Veilguard for $4 during PlayStation’s Summer Sale
A dragon appears on the ground in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard from BioWare and EA is one of the biggest games set to launch this fall. It will mark the first new game in the fantasy RPG series in a decade and hopefully be a single-player return to form for BioWare after the ill-regarded Anthem. If you're planning to play Dragon Age: The Veilguard when it launches later this year, you should catch up on the series' lore by revisiting some of the older games in it. Thankfully, the PlayStation Store Summer Sale just gave you the perfect opportunity to get Dragon Age: Inquisition for quite a low price.

For the rest of July, Dragon Age: Inquisition -- Game of the Year Edition, which includes the 50+ hour-long RPG and all of its DLC, is discounted to just $4 on the PlayStation Store as part of this Summer Sale. That's a 90% discount from its typical $40 price tag. If you've been wondering what to pick up as part of PlayStation's big summer sale and plan on playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard later this year, then getting Dragon Age: Inquisition and all its DLC for just $4 is clearly the deal to go with.

Read more
You’ll have 2 chances to try PlayStation’s Concord this July
Three characters holding guns and running down a hallway in Concord.

Concord, PlayStation's upcoming PvP hero shooter, is one step closer to releasing, with two beta periods now set for July ahead of its August 23 launch.

This will be the first time many people will get to play the game, although those who preorder it will have a bit of an advantage. The company, along with developer Firewalk Studios, announced on Thursday that the first beta period, from July 12-14, will be for those who preorder the game and up to four of their friends. This will be followed by an open beta from July 18-21. Both betas will be for PlayStation 5 and PC, and crossplay will be enabled.

Read more