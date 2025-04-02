 Skip to main content
You don’t need a Pixel to experience Google Gemini’s live camera mode

By
Gemini Live App on the Galaxy S25 Ultra broadcast to a TV showing the Gemini app with the camera feature open
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Earlier this year, Google announced a long-awaited Gemini AI feature, previously known as Project Astra. Recently, it has been confirmed that Gemini Live’s camera and screen-sharing features will not be exclusive to Pixel devices.

As uncovered by 9to5Google, a Google support article states that camera and screen sharing in Gemini Live will be available on “any Android device with Gemini Advanced.” This means that the tools will be compatible with any device running Android 10 or later. Initially, this feature was believed to be only available on Pixel devices and possibly the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

The new features are now being rolled out, and a “Share Screen with Live” button is included above the existing “Ask about screen” suggestion in the Gemini overlay. This allows users to share their entire screen. Additionally, the update introduces real-time camera capabilities, which can be accessed by opening the Gemini as a whole Live interface and starting a video stream.

With the live camera feature, users can point their phones at objects and ask Gemini questions about what they see, such as identifying landmarks, getting decor advice, solving written problems, or analyzing text in books. The screen-sharing capability enables Gemini to examine and discuss whatever is displayed, maintaining context throughout the conversation.

To access these new capabilities, you need a Gemini Advanced subscription, which is part of the Google One AI Premium plan and costs $19.99/month. (A free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced comes with new Pixels.)

It’s anyone’s guess when these new features will roll out to your phone. However, they should begin arriving sooner rather than later, so stay tuned. It the time of this writing, my Pixel 9 Pro XL has yet to receive the update.

These features significantly advance Google’s AI assistant capabilities, bringing Gemini closer to providing real-time, context-aware assistance through visual information.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
